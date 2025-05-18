The 2024-25 Serie A season is not over yet and we will have to wait until the very last game of the season to know who's going to win the Scudetto between Napoli and Inter. Napoli could only draw 0-0 at Parma on Sunday while Inter blew a one-goal lead twice, drawing Lazio in Milan, 2-2.

As a result, Napoli enter the last round with a one-point lead, meaning a win will clinch the crown. If the two are tied after next week, which can only happen if Inter draw and Napoli lose, there will be a playoff final that will decide who's going to win the title.

However, considering the schedule of the Nerazzurri in particular, with the Champions League final on May 31 against PSG, it's very likely they will also have to move the Serie A games of the last matchday of the 2024-25 Serie A season. Here's what you need to know:

When will they play?

Considering the upcoming schedule, with Inter facing PSG in the Champions League final on May 31 and the FIFA Club World Cup starting on June 14 after the international break, the Serie A season will have to finish before the end of the month. This is why the Italian Serie A will announce on Monday the fixtures ahead of the last matchday, and it's likely they will move both Como vs. Inter and Napoli vs. Cagliari matches on Thursday, May 22, creating a window for the playoff final on Sunday, May 25 also to allow Inter to have the same days of rest as PSG ahead of the European final.

The playoff final

If Napoli and Inter end the season with the same points (there is a one-point gap as things stand), the two teams will meet for a playoff final that will take place before the Champions League final on May 31. This special rule, which is also valid for the relegation race, was introduced after the 2021-22 season when AC Milan and Inter raced until the very last matchday of the season, and the Rossoneri ended up winning with a two-point margin over their city rivals. The playoff match will last 90 minutes, and if the score is tied at the end, it will go directly to penalties. In case of a match between Inter and Napoli, the home stadium will be decided according to the rules, which stipulate that the game "is played at the home stadium of the team with the better record in head-to-head matches." Inter and Napoli this season are perfectly balanced, as both matches ended in a draw with the same 1-1 score. In case of a tie in head-to-head results, the following criteria would determine the venue for the match: