With not long to go in the Serie A season, AC Milan have delivered in back-to-back weeks. A week after their stunning win at Lazio where they scored twice in the second half, Milan beat Fiorentina on Sunday on a late goal, 1-0. That put all the pressure on Inter to handle their business at Udinese later in the day, and they did just that, taking home a 2-1 win to keep the title fight tight.

For AC Milan, it was Rafael Leao scoring in the 82nd minute off a silly error from the visitors. Milan were able to increase their lead at the summit of the Scudetto race to five points temporarily, with that being reduced back to two after the win by Simone Inzaghi's side.

Here's Leao's winner:

Milan's performance against La Viola was far from perfect, and they struggled mightily to put their shots on frame, but Leao came through with a clutch finish just eight minutes on time to give the Rossoneri three golden points. The team put just two of its 13 shots on frame, but they got the one that counted with an attentive finish.

Over in Udine, Inter held on to a two-goal lead that they acquired in the first half, with Ivan Perisic and Lautaro Martinez getting the goals. Ignacio Pussetto got one back for the hosts with 18 minutes to go, but Inter were able to see out the match to keep this intense title fight going. Inter find themselves with 75 points, two behind AC Milan with three games to go in the season.

All eyes now shift to next week, with Inter taking on Empoli on Friday, while AC Milan visit Verona on Sunday.