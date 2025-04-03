The 2024-25 Serie A season is now entering the final key weeks of action, as most of the top teams are still fighting for their target. Both Simone Inzaghi's Inter and Antonio Conte's Napoli are hoping to win the title, while Inter's city rivals AC Milan are currently behind and unlikely to qualify for the next Champions League after a disappointing campaign. AS Roma have been phenomenal under Italian manager Claudio Ranieri, who was able to turn things around after a difficult start that led the club to sack two managers in less than three months. Bologna are also performing really well under Vincenzo Italiano, who was able to cope with the departure of some key players and former manager Thiago Motta, who disappointed at Juventus and was sacked in March and replaced by former club icon Igor Tudor. Atalanta, after losing two key games against Inter and Fiorentina, have to clinch the Champions League qualification, while both Lazio and Fiorentina hope to make it as well.

How many spots will Serie A have?

As some Italian teams disappointed in the Champions League, Serie A will likely have four teams in the next edition. Inter are the only side still in the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, while Lazio will face Bodo/ Glimt in the UEFA Europa League tie, and Fiorentina are set to face Celje in the UEFA Conference League quarterfinals. If Italy finish with four spots, only Lazio can become the fifth team to qualify for the Champions League in case they win the Europa League.

The winner of the Coppa Italia will also qualify directly for the Europa League league phase, avoiding the preliminary rounds. There are two spots available for Italian teams in the Europa League, a number that might change in case of Fiorentina winning the Conference League, for example. As things stand, here is what the standings mean for the next European tournaments:

*The winner of the Coppa Italia will directly qualify for the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League league phase

Title race

1. Inter, 67 points

Remaining schedule: Parma (A), Cagliari (H), Bologna (A), AS Roma (H), Verona (H), Torino (A), Lazio (H), Como (A)

2. Napoli. 64 points

Remaining schedule: Bologna (A), Empoli (H), Monza (A), Torino (H), Lecce (A), Genoa (H), Parma (A), Cagliari (H)

Champions League race

3. Atalanta, 58 points

Remaining schedule: Lazio (H), Bologna (H), AC Milan (A), Lecce (H), Monza (A), AS Roma (H), Genoa (A), Parma (H)

4. Bologna, 56 points

Remaining schedule: Napoli (H), Atalanta (A), Inter (H), Udinese (A), Juventus (H), AC Milan (A), Fiorentina (A), Genoa (H)

5. Juventus, 55 points

Remaining schedule: AS Roma (A), Lecce (H), Parma (A), Monza (H), Bologna (A), Lazio (A), Udinese (H), Venezia (A)

6. AS Roma, 52 points

Remaining schedule: Juventus (H), Lazio (A), Verona (H), Inter (A), Fiorentina (H), Atalanta (A), AC Milan (H), Torino (A)

7. Lazio, 52 points

Remaining schedule: Atalanta (A), AS Roma (H), Genoa (A), Parma (H), Empoli (A), Juventus (H), Inter (A), Lecce (H)

8. Fiorentina, 51 points

Remaining schedule: AC Milan (A), Parma (H), Cagliari (A), Empoli (H), AS Roma (A), Venezia (A), Bologna (H), Udinese (A)

9. AC Milan, 47 points

Remaining schedule: Fiorentina (H), Udinese (A), Atalanta (H), Venezia (A), Genoa (A), Bologna (H), AS Roma (A), Monza (H)

