🇮🇹 Serie A title race will go down to the final day

The penultimate weekend of Serie A action did not disappoint as the title race took several twists and turns on Sunday, setting up for a final round of matches with the title still hanging in the balance.

Napoli began the day with a one point lead over Inter and ended the day with the same advantage, but not before a jam-packed set of games in Milan and Parma. Inter took the lead over Lazio in first half stoppage time thanks to Yann Aurel Bisseck, a result that put them atop the table while Napoli were still in the middle of a scoreless game at Parma. Lazio equalized in the 72nd minute through Pedro, restoring Napoli's one point lead. Seven minutes later, Inter were back on top of the table when Denzel Dumfries scored but in the 90th minute, Inter slid back down to second after Pedro scored a penalty for Lazio.

With much of the action done and dusted in Milan, the drama then shifted to Parma as Napoli earned a penalty in stoppage time with the score still 0-0. If Napoli converted the spotkick, they would go three points clear atop the table with one game to go, making them a near lock to win the title on the final day. A lengthy VAR review, though, led the referee to rescind the penalty for a foul in the build-up, the game ending goalless.

The title will likely be decided on Friday, when Napoli host Cagliari and Inter travel to Como in high-stakes matches that will kick off simultaneously. Both title contenders will face midtable opposition and are the clear favorites to win their respective matches, but Napoli control the title race on the final day. A win over 14th place Cagliari is the simplest scenario to win their first Serie At title in two years, while Inter would need to root for Napoli to drop points even if they beat Como. The most dramatic outcome is still on the table, though – if Napoli lose and Inter draw, they will be tied on points and have to compete in a one-game playoff at a neutral venue to decide things.

🏆 Spurs, United head to Bilbao for Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are on their way to Bilbao, Spain for Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final, which is perhaps the most unlikely of the European club finals that will play out over the next two weeks. England's 16th and 17th place team will square off in a few short days for a major piece of silverware – and a spot in next season's edition of the UEFA Champions League.

The stakes are remarkably similar for the Premier League's surprise bottom-dwellers, who may not have been contenders for England's top prize from the start, but underperformed in a way few expected. The Europa League offers an equally unexpected silver lining for both teams at the end of an unpleasant campaign but their struggles over the course of the season raise a big question: How will either side find a way to rise to the occasion?

The answer differs for each team despite the similarities of their seasons. For Spurs, much of Wednesday's performance will come down to player fitness, a pesky theme over the course of the whole campaign. The team has rarely been at full fitness this season and will not be on Wednesday, either – James Maddison was ruled out weeks ago with a knee injury, while Dejan Kulusveski underwent surgery last week for a knee issue of his own. Manager Ange Postecoglou may have to find creative tactical solutions to make up for the midfield absences, though he will at least have center backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven – two players who are foundational to Spurs' success – in the mix. The stakes are also personally high for Postecoglou, since chatter about a new Spurs manager has not quit for months. That continues to be the case even in the buildup to the final, a signal that the Australian might be out of a job win or lose.

As for United, the first few months under Ruben Amorim may end on a high note with the Europa League trophy but it has been a rough journey along the way. These first few months have proved that this squad is not an ideal fit for Amorim's tactical preferences, so much so that he once argued that this was the "worst" version of the team in its history and that captain Bruno Fernandes used his acceptance speech on Sunday while accepting the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award to push his teammates to "step up." Their performance on Wednesday, no matter how the game goes, comes with the caveat that this is merely the start of the Amorim's project but how they overcome years of poor player recruitment is the big question – and one that will really crystalize how much work needs to be done during the summer.

💰 THE PICK: Manchester City to win 2-1 (+700) – After losing in the FA Cup final on Saturday, Manchester City will likely target a big response in their penultimate Premier League match of the season, in large part because they have to. They are currently on the outside looking in at the race for UEFA Champions League spots, one point behind fifth place Aston Villa but with a game in hand. The margins may be tight for an imperfect City playing against a competitive Bournemouth, but Pep Guardiola's side have much to play for while the opposition does not. Expect a win for the hosts in their final match at Etihad Stadium this season, one that would take them up to third and set up for a dramatic race to the finish line on the final day.

