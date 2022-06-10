Clubs are constantly working on improve their squad before the end of the summer with the aim to create a competitive roster. Some will succeed and others will fail. But the beauty of the summer window is that it gives every fans a slither of hope that their beloved team can make the proper adjustments to succeed next season. With that in mind, let's put the magnifying on the world Serie A transfers and break down the most important deals involving Italian clubs.

AC Milan close to landing Sanches

Despite being in the early days of the summer, AC Milan and Inter Milan have both been above and beyond the most active clubs in the Italian market as they are already working to secure some key signings. The Rossoneri, fresh off winning the Scudetto, aim to improve their roster with some important names. AC Milan are closing in on signing Lille midfielder Renato Sanches for approximately €18-20 million. Talks are still ongoing between all parties involved, but this is close a done deal after the 24-year-old Portuguese player already was spotted in Milan a few weeks ago to agree personal terms, according to Sky Italia. The ex-Bayern Munich player will be viewed as the substitute for Franck Kessiè, who already said his goodbyes and is headed to FC Barcelona.

AC Milan are also working to sign a center back and were initially hopeful of signing Sanches' Lille teammate Sven Botman, but it's looking more and more as if the promising 22-year-old Dutch defender will join Newcastle after an improved bid made. Club directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara already met this week with the agents of Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori. He's likely to become a target for the current summer, but talks have not yet intensified with the club. Next week, former Liverpool striker Divock Origi is expected to arrive in Milan to sign his contract with the club as free agent.

Inter Milan going heavy in attack

Inter Milan are meticulously working to improve the roster and have already closed the deal for two free transfers: André Onana and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The two are expected to be in Milan in the next days to undergo the medicals. The Nerazzurri met with Paulo Dybala's representatives for the first time this week at the club's headquarters to make an initial offer that would pay the 28-year-old Argentine approximately under €6 million per year, according to Sky Italia. Inter CEO Beppe Marotta knows Dybala well from their time at Juventus, so while there is still some distance between the two sides, they are expected to talk again soon with an optimism that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement for the next four years.

If they get the deal done, Simone Inzaghi would have the potent Argentine duo of Lautaro Martinez and Dybala to deploy next season, but that might not be the end of their incomings for the attack next season as Romelu Lukaku is still pushing for a return. Chelsea are open to the idea of a loan deal to Inter, as is the player, but it won't be easy to find the right financial structure to satisfy the Premier League club. Lukaku is open to reducing his salary in order to facilitate the deal, but Inter will still need to find an agreement with Chelsea.

If that happens, it might result in Inter selling one of their key players. At the moment, no one is clamoring to leave the club, but there are some interests that need to be taken into account. Paris Saint-Germain have asked for information on defender Milan Skriniar, but he's valued extremely high internally for the French side to try and pry him away as things stand. Additionally, Tottenham and Antonio Conte are interested in Alessandro Bastoni, but the played and Tulio Tinti, his agent, have both said that his desire would be to stay at the club.

After a Wednesday meeting, Tinti said his client will "definitely stay" this summer. If something changes and one of the two defenders leaves this offseason, Inter will look to add Torino center back Bremer, as they have already made an approach over the past weeks. They have also inquired about Fiorentina's 24-year-old Serbian center back Nikola Milenkovic.

Juventus make push for Pogba

For Juventus, all eyes are on their efforts to sign Paul Pogba in the next few days after the two sides recently came close to reaching an agreement to bring the French playmaker back to Italian soccer. The talented midfielder refused to the idea of joining in-town rival Manchester City, which basically left him with two options: Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain.

Considering the fact that the French club is going through a revolution after fending off Real Madrid to lock up Kylian Mbappe to a new deal, Juventus anticipated the race and pushed on Pogba's will to come back to the club where he experienced some of his best days from 2012-16. The Bianconeri are also looking for a winger, with the two main names at the moment being Angel Di Maria, a free agent, and Domenico Berardi of Sassuolo. The club is expected to take a final decision in the next few weeks.

The rest of the pack, including red-hot Monza

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho's AS Roma closed the deal with free agent Nemanja Matic. They also have set their eyes on Turkish winger Zeki Celik and Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Napoli are in talks with Udinese over the transfer of Gerard Deulofeu, but at the same time, negotiations over the new contract of Dries Mertens stalled and he's now likely to leave the club, with both Lazio and AS Roma interested in his services.

AC Monza are on fire. The team backed by former Italian Prime Minister and ex-AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi should be on everyone's radar this summer. And it's not only due to their financial resources, but because their goal is to crack the top 10 in the table next season. Monza CEO Adriano Galliani is already working to create a competitive roster and is in talks with Inter Milan to sign Andrea Pinamonti to become their striker.

Elsewhere, Cremonese have appointed Massimiliano Alvini as their new coach, while Udinese announced Andrea Sottil as new manager. Former Chelsea assistant Luca Gotti will be the new Spezia coach, and Gabriele Cioffi will be announced as the new Hellas Verona manager in the next days.