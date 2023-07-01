The transfer window has started and Italian clubs are already making moves. The Italian league is full of talents that every season attract the interest of multiple European clubs. At the same time, while Serie A clubs try to keep their best players, they also have to improve the rosters to compete outside the country as it happened in the past season, when three Italian sides played the three European finals.

Napoli have announced a new coach after winning the 2022-23 Scudetto, while 2023 Champions League finalist Inter want to keep their best players at the club, including Romelu Lukaku, who is set to return to Chelsea after the end of the season loan. AC Milan need a striker while they are set lose Sandro Tonali, and AS Roma already signed former free agent Houssem Aouar. Let's go around the country to recap the hottest rumours.

Juventus appoint new sport director

July 1 -- Juventus are set to appoint a new sporting director. Napoli have in fact announced the departure of Cristiano Giuntoli after eight years, and he's now set to take the same role at Juventus. Giuntoli was one of the minds behind the success of Napoli in the past season, as he signed players like Kim Min-Jae, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen.

Thuram signs for Inter

July 1 -- Inter have announced the signing of Marcus Thuram as a free agent after the player agreed terms and underwent his medicals with his new club earlier this week. At the same time the Nerazzurri have announced the departures of Milan Skriniar (who will join PSG), Danilo D'Ambrosio and Roberto Gagliardini as free agents.

June 27 -- Marcus Thuram has arrived in Milan where he underwent the medicals with Inter, before signing his new contract with the Italian club, after agreeing terms last week.

June 23 -- A quick turnaround of events as Inter win the race to sign free agent Marcus Thuram. The player, despite the interests coming from AC Milan and PSG, has decided to join the Nerazzurri after the Italian club pushed to sign him in the recent hours, overtaking the city rivals that had the player in their hands after weeks of negotiations. Inter are now preparing documents to seal the deal and announce the signing of Thuram in the coming days.

June 23 -- Inter and AC Milan didn't only fight on the pitch, but also off the pitch as well. In fact, according to multiple sources, Inter have joined AC Milan in the race to sign free agent Marcus Thuram. The Rossoneri seemed to be ahead in the race, especially after the striker told Paris Saint-Germain that he won't join the French side. But Inter are now in the race as well, after AC Milan opened talks with Sassuolo to sign Davide Frattesi as a replacement of Sandro Tonali. Frattesi was a target for Inter this summer and the Nerazzurri seemed ahead in this case. These two names will definitely heat up another Derby della Madonnina's derby off the pitch these days.

AC Milan sign Loftus-Cheek

July 1 -- AC Milan have announced the signing of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea for around €15 million. The player has also signed a contract until the summer 2027 with the Italian side.

June 26 -- After losing Sandro Tonali, AC Milan will focus on new signings. In fact, the Rossoneri are finalizing the deals for two players. AC Milan are set to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea for around €15 million and Luka Romero as a free agent, after the player couldn't agree on a new contract with Lazio.

June 22 -- The Rossoneri are in the race to sign Turkish midfielder Arda Guler, who is one of the most interesting talents in European soccer right now. If AC Milan want Guler, they must pay the €19 million release clause but also have to deal with the competition from other European clubs such as Ajax or FC Barcelona. The Rossoneri have also entered the race to sign Sassuolo's midfielder Davide Frattesi, who is also a top target for other Italian sides like Inter, Juventus and AS Roma. However, with the money received for Tonali, AC Milan might have an advantage in the negotiations despite the higher asking price of around €40 million. La Gazzetta dello Sport also suggested that AC Milan might be interested in signing Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku, who are both currently looking for a new club. Also, after the rumors coming Spain, AC Milan feel comfortable that Theo Hernandez will stay at the club despite the interest coming from Atletico de Madrid.

Bayern Munich close in for Kim Min-Jae

June 29 -- Bayern Munich are now one step away from signing Korean defender Kim Min-Jae from Napoli. As CBS insider Fabrizio Romano reported, the player has already agreed to sign a five-year deal with the German giants, who are also expected to trigger the release clause during the first days of July.

June 19 -- Kim Min-Jae is getting closer to signing for Bayern Munich. In fact, as per multiple reports, Bayern are currently only waiting the first weeks of July to trigger the release clause and sign the contract with the German side. The Korean defender is expected to sign a deal until 2028 with Bayern Munich.

June 15 -- Napoli's center back Kim Min-Jae is close to leaving Italian soccer only one year after he signed for the Serie A side in the summer 2022. In fact, after an excellent season that ended with the historic Scudetto win, the Korean defender attracted the interests of multiple European clubs, including Manchester United and Bayern Munich. As Sky Italy reported, the German side are currently leading the race to sign Kim, who arrived at the club last summer after Napoli paid the €19 million release clause to Fenerbahce.

Al-Nassr want Brozovic

July 1 -- An unexpected turnaround of events between Inter and Al-Nassr. In fact, the Saudi club agreed to personal terms with Marcelo Brozovic, but after days of negotiations between the clubs they offered less than what Inter were expecting and the deal is currently stalling. The Italian club were waiting for a €25 million bid, while Al-Nassr offered around €15 million. However, the two sides will speak again in the coming days to find a solution that can satisfy the two clubs.

June 27 -- There are still some doubts about the future of Marcelo Brozovic. Saudi side Al-Nassr are in talks with both Inter and the player to make the deal happen, but FC Barcelona are also interested to sign the Croatian player and this is slowing down the deal between Inter and Al-Nassr as of now.

June 20 -- Marcelo Brozovic might leave Inter this summer. Al-Nassr have opened talks to sign the Croatian midfielder during the current transfer window and offered around €15 million to sign Brozovic. However, Inter don't consider it enough and want around €25 million to sell the player, according to Sky Italy. At the same time, it's not clear yet what Brozovic wants, who extended his contract with the Italian side last year until the summer 2026.

Zaniolo wants to join Juventus

June 29 -- Nicolò Zaniolo wants to join Juventus and this is going to be one of the transfer stories to follow this summer. The player himself spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport and opened up about his desire to join the side from his current club Galatasaray.

"Juventus is Juventus, even without the Champions League or international competitions, it is still a team I like very much. As a kid I always supported them, I am a Juve fan and my idol was [Paul] Pogba. Playing for Juve is something I'd like very much. We are talking about a great club. If there will be an opportunity that makes all three parties happy, so be it. Otherwise, I'm fine at Galatasaray."

Jose Mourinho to stay at AS Roma

June 29 -- Jose Mourinho will stay at AS Roma next season despite the interest coming from Saudi clubs. After the offer from Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal also sent a big contract proposal to the Portuguese manager earlier this month before approaching Massimiliano Allegri, who also decided to stay at Juventus. Al-Hilal offered around €30 million per season, as reported by Romano, but Mourinho will stay at Roma.

June 15 -- AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho declined an offer from Saudi Arabi's side Al-Ahli. Sky Italy reported that Mourinho met Al-Ahli's president in London, but the Portuguese coach said no as he personally decided to continue to coach the Italian side while he'e entering his third and last year under contract with AS Roma.

Tottenham announced Vicario

June 27 -- Spurs have announced the signing of Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for around €19 million. The Italy international has signed a contract with the English club that will run until 2028 and will wear the number 13 jersey.

June 23 -- Tottenham have reached an agreement with Empoli to sign goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as their new player. The 26-year-old was one of the best goalkeepers in the past season with the Italian side and Tottenham decided to sign him this summer. The English club have reached an agreement on personal terms with Vicario on a five-year contract valid until the summer of 2028. Empoli are expected to receive around €19 million to sell the talented goalkeeper, while medicals should take place over the weekend.

Rabiot stays at Juve

June 27 -- Juventus have announced that Adrien Rabiot has extended his contract for a further season and will stay in Italy for at least another year. Rabiot has agreed to sign a short term deal until the summer 2024, and will stay at Juventus. Rabiot was one of the best players for Massimiliano Allegri's team last season, and he has attracted the interest of multiple European clubs including Manchester United. But for now he will stay, at least for another year.

Newcastle close in on Tonali



June 23 -- Newcastle and AC Milan have reached an agreement over the transfer of Sandro Tonali. The two parties have agreed a fee for around €80 million, add-ons included. The player is set to sign his six-year deal while the agent of the player and Newcastle's directors fly to Romania where Tonali will undergo the first part of his medical tests.

June 22 -- Newcastle are now on the verge of signing Sandro Tonali. The agreement between the two clubs is now getting closer as the Rossoneri are ready to receive around €80 million from Newcastle to sell one of the best midfielders in Italian soccer. Meanwhile, the player has already accepted his next destination, and as Sky Italy reported, he's expected to earn €8 million per season for the next six seasons.

June 21 -- Sandro Tonali is close to leave AC Milan in the coming hours. The 23 years-old is the latest name on Newcastle's list. They are looking for a midfielder. After they tried to sign Inter's Nicolò Barella, the latest name is now Tonali. As per The Athletic, the English side have offered around €70 million to sign the Italian star. However, AC Milan consider the offer for their key player too low and ask around €80 million, but the player is not untouchable and might be sold in the summer. The Rossoneri might decide to sell one of their best players but then will need to sign at least two more midfielders to cover the exit of one of the most talented midfielders of Italian soccer. The negotiations over the Tonali could be on the verge of a breakthrough, and there is confidence that the deal will be sealed soon.

Inter and Chelsea talks

July 1 -- Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has given an update on Romelu Lukaku's situation: "When he was signed for them it was by the previous owner. Now we have to see whether they still consider him a part of their project or now. If not, their strategy will change. But they can't think about selling him for a huge fee," the Inter executive observed. "The Saudi offer for him is £50 million, which is a far cry from what we got for him two years ago".

July 1 -- Cesar Azpilicueta has decided to join Atletico de Madrid instead the agreement reached with Inter in the past days. The decision of the player was also agreed with the family, who preferred to go back to Spain instead of moving to Italy. Inter need now to look elsewhere for the replacement of Milan Skriniar, who left Inter as a free agent this summer.

June 23 -- Romelu Lukaku has decided to turn down all proposals while he's waiting for Inter to make a move. Despite AC Milan rumors coming from Italy, the agent of the player spoke to Romano about the future of the striker: "Romelu only wants to stay in Europe and he confirmed this by not joining Saudi clubs now. No negotiations are taking place with AC Milan".

June 23 -- Cesar Azpilicueta is the last name discussed between the two clubs, as the Nerazzurri are looking for a replacement for Milan Skriniar, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. As per Sky Italy, Inter have discussed the future of the player with Chelsea in recent talks, and might join the Italian side this summer, despite the fact he's still under contract with the English club.

June 19 -- While Lukaku has turned down the possibility to play for Saudi clubs as he would prefer to play in Europe, it looks like Kalidou Koulibaly's chances to be back in the Italian league are now low as he might join the Saudi League. Inter will have to look to another player to replace Milan Skriniar, who is set to join Paris Saint Germain after he signed a pre-contract back in January.

June 15 -- Inter and Chelsea met in London to discuss the futures of Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly. As Romano reported, the two clubs met for the first time after the end of the season and the Italian side asked the two players on loan for next season. At the moment, Chelsea want to sell the players and are not interested in extending the loan of Lukaku for a further season, after the Belgian striker played for the Nerazzurri in the past season. The two clubs will likely speak again in the future about these two players. At the same time, Newcastle are reportedly interested to sign Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, but the Italian club don't consider him on the market at this stage. The Nerazzurri are also working to sign Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo in the current summer window.

Dzeko signs for Fenerbahce



June 22 -- Edin Dzeko leaves Italian soccer. The former Manchester City striker has decided to leave Inter after his contract expired this summer and will play for Fenerbahce for the next two years. Dzeko played in Italy for AS Roma before and then for Inter in the past two seasons, where he won twice the Coppa Italia, twice the Supercoppa Italiana and reached the Champions League's final this year.

AS Roma announced second signing



June 21 -- AS Roma have announced the signing of Evan Ndicka, with the 23-year-old penning a deal until 2028. The former Eintracht Frankfurt defender joined AS Roma after his deal with the German side expired. This is Jose Mourinho's second signing of the summer, after the Giallorossi have also announced the arrival of another free agent, Houssem Aouar.

Juventus sign Milik permanently



June 20 -- Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Arek Milik permanently from Olympique Marseille. As Sky Italy reports, the Bianconeri have completed the agreement to sign the Polish striker Tuesday for around €6 million. The deal will also include €1m in add-ons based on Milik's appearances over the next few years. The former Napoli striker was loaned to Juventus in the summer of 2022 and scored nine goals in 39 games in all competitions and played regularly as the starting striker Dusan Vlahovic was out injured for the whole first part of the season.