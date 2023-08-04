The transfer window has started and Italian clubs are already making moves. The Italian league is full of talents that every season attract the interest of multiple European clubs. At the same time, while Serie A clubs try to keep their best players, they also have to improve the rosters to compete outside the country as it happened in the past season, when three Italian sides played the three European finals.

Napoli have announced a new coach after winning the 2022-23 Scudetto, while 2023 Champions League finalist Inter want to keep their best players at the club despite some big changes. AC Milan signed American winger Christian Pulisic but also they lost Sandro Tonali. Let's go around the country to recap the hottest rumors. '

AC Milan announce Musah

August 4 -- AC Milan have announced the signing of Musah on Friday: "AC Milan is pleased to announce the signing of Yunus Musah on a permanent basis. The midfielder has signed a contract with the Club until 30 June 2028. Musah will wear the jersey number 80".

August 4 -- AC Milan midfielder Charles De Ketelaere is getting closer to leave the Italian side after one season. Atalanta have in fact reached an agreement in principle with the Rossoneri to sign the Belgian talent who struggled in his first Serie A year. The final decision from the player is expected to take place in the coming hours.

July 28 -- AC Milan are on fire and the Rossoneri are now finally closing in on USMNT player Yunus Musah from Valencia, as reported by Sky Italy. The two clubs are now getting closer to find an agreement after the player already agreed on personal terms weeks ago.

July 27 -- AC Milan have announced the signing of Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal for around €20 million plus add-ons, while the player has signed a deal valid until the summer 2028.

July 25 -- AC Milan have officially signed Noah Okafor from RB Salzburg. The Rossoneri have closed a deal for around €14 million while the Italian side are also finalizing a deal with Villarreal for Samuel Chukwueze, who is set to arrive in Italy in the upcoming hours.

July 18 -- AC Milan have announced the signing of Tijjani Reijnders from AZ Alkmaar. The Rossoneri will pay around €20 million plus add-ons to sign the Dutch midfielder.

"AC Milan is delighted to announce that Tijjani Reijnders has joined the Rossoneri from AZ Alkmaar on a permanent basis. The Dutch midfielder has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2028," the statement read.

July 17 -- AC Milan are now planning to accelerate talks with Valencia for U.S. men's national team player Yunus Musah, as per CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. The American international midfielder has already agreed personal terms with the Italian side weeks ago and the two clubs will now discuss the deal in the upcoming days.

July 17 -- The Rossoneri are also working the sign a striker. As reported by Sky Italy FC Porto's Mehdi Taremi and Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma are the latest names considered by the Italian side.

July 13 -- Now it's official: Christian Pulisic is a new AC Milan player. The USMNT winger has signed a four-year contract until the summer of 2027 with an option to extend the deal for a further season. He will wear No. 11.

"AC Milan is happy to announce the signing of Christian Mate Pulisic from Chelsea FC. The American winger has signed a contract with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2027, with an option to extend his stay until 30 June 2028," the club's statement read.

July 7 — AC Milan and Chelsea have agreed terms for the transfer of Christian Pulisic. The USMNT player will join the Rossoneri and will play in the Italian Serie A, pending medicals that will take place early next week. Pulisic had already agreed on personal terms weeks ago and he was pushing to join the Rossoneri despite the interest of other European clubs including Lyon.

July 6 -- Christian Pulisic is getting closer to joining AC Milan. As per Sky Italy, AC Milan and Chelsea are advancing to the final stages of the negotiations after the €22 million bid sent. Both sides are now confident to get the deal in the next days, after the player already agreed terms with the Italian side over the past days.

July 6 -- After Ruben Loftus-Cheek, AC Milan have also signed another player. Free agent Luka Romero underwent the medicals with his new club and he's set to be announced as a new AC Milan player. Romero played at Lazio in the past two seasons and he's considered one of the best talents in Italian soccer.

July 5 -- AC Milan have improved their bid to sign Christian Pulisic. As reported by The Athletic, the Rossoneri have offered around €20 million to sign the American player, who already accepted the Italian side as his next destination. Negotiations are advancing well, as per the same report.

July 3 -- Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah could be joining Timothy Weah in Serie A next season. The Rossoneri have started negotiations with Chelsea for Pulisic. The player is keen on the move, but there is no agreement yet between the two clubs, as Chelsea set a €25 million price for the USMNT star. AC Milan are insisting they want to pay less than that and the parties are working to find a deal in the coming days. According to a report from ESPN, Pulisic has already agreed to terms on a contract with Milan, and would agree to take a pay-cut to join the club. For Musah, who was also close to leaving Valencia in the January transfer window, AC Milan opened talks with the Spanish side after signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea. AC Milan are expected to offer around €20 million to sign the USMNT midfielder as negotiations are still ongoing to find an agreement with both club and player.

July 1 -- AC Milan have announced the signing of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea for around €15 million. The player has also signed a contract until the summer 2027 with the Italian side.

June 23 -- Newcastle and AC Milan have reached an agreement over the transfer of Sandro Tonali. The two parties have agreed a fee for around €80 million, add-ons included. The player is set to sign his six-year deal while the agent of the player and Newcastle's directors fly to Romania where Tonali will undergo the first part of his medical tests.

Lazio sign Kamada



August 4 -- Daichi Kamada will play in the Italian Serie A next season. The former Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder has completed his medical tests and signed as a new Lazio player on a free transfer. Despite the interest coming from AC Milan, Kamada will play for Lazio as he signed a two-year deal with an option to extend for a further year.

July 13 -- Al-Hilal have announced the signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio for around €40 million. The Serbian player leaves the Italian side after eight years.

Juventus want Lukaku



July 31 -- Juventus and Chelsea are still discussing the future of both Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic, and a swap deal is still considered as an option by the Italian club. As CBS insider Fabrizio Romano reported, Chelsea will discuss Vlahovic internally as the same option was rejected at the beginning of last month.

July 21 -- Fiorentina announced the arrival of Arthur Melo from Juventus on loan until the end of the season with a buyout option included in the deal.

July 17 -- Franck Kessie in one of the top targets for Juventus, as per CBS insider Fabrizio Romano. The intention of the Italian club is to "insist in the next days and try to check if the player would be open to the move", as until now he always showed the desire to stay at FC Barcelona.

July 17 -- The future of Romelu Lukaku is also linked to the future of Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic. In fact, Juventus need to sell Vlahovic first before entering the negotiations for the Belgian striker. Psg are interested to sign Vlahovic, but we will know more about a potential deal in the upcoming days.

July 14 -- Juventus have informed United States men's national team player Weston McKennie and Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci that they won't be part of the current project and will leave the club in the summer. While the American player could be set to leave Italian soccer, Sky Italy reported that Bonucci might decided to stay in Italy and join Lazio, as the team coached by Maurizio Sarri is looking for an experienced center-back.

July 10 -- Dusan Vlahovic might leave Juventus in the summer. The Italian club consider him on the market, as per CBS insider Fabrizio Romano, but only for "an important bid." He's one of the four strikers being considered by PSG at the moment and might be one of the players to watch this summer, while Chelsea and Bayern Munich are interested in him but still haven't opened talks to sign him.

July 8 -- Juventus have entered the race to sign Romelu Lukaku, according to The Athletic. Chelsea have rejected Inter's latest bid for Lukaku and consider the bid unserious, while Juventus and Al-Hilal are showing interest in the striker in the past days. Chelsea want a fee in the region of €45 million.

July 7 -- Juventus have finally announced the appointment of Cristiano Giuntoli as the new director of football of the Italian side. The former Napoli sporting director has already started to work in his new role.

June 27 -- Juventus have announced that Adrien Rabiot has extended his contract for a further season and will stay in Italy for at least another year. Rabiot has agreed to sign a short term deal until the summer 2024, and will stay at Juventus. Rabiot was one of the best players for Massimiliano Allegri's team last season, and he has attracted the interest of multiple European clubs including Manchester United. But for now he will stay, at least for another year.

June 20 -- Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Arek Milik permanently from Olympique Marseille. As Sky Italy reports, the Bianconeri have completed the agreement to sign the Polish striker Tuesday for around €6 million. The deal will also include €1m in add-ons based on Milik's appearances over the next few years. The former Napoli striker was loaned to Juventus in the summer of 2022 and scored nine goals in 39 games in all competitions and played regularly as the starting striker Dusan Vlahovic was out injured for the whole first part of the season.

Inter want Scamacca and Sommer



August 4 -- Inter want to sign both goalkeeper Yann Sommer and striker Gianluca Scamacca before the end of the week, as reported by Sky Italy. Inter and Bayern Munich are discussing the details of the transfer for the Swiss goalkeeper, while the Nerazzurri have submitted a new proposal for Scamacca: €24 million plus €4 million add-ons. Atalanta and AS Roma are also in the race to sign the Italian striker.

July 31 -- Inter want to sign Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham. The Nerazzurri offered around €20 million for a permanent move. As Sky Italy reported, negotiations are taking place while Folarin Balogun is still considered too expensive at current conditions imposed by Arsenal. Inter need to sign a striker after Lukaku and Edin Dzeko both left the club this summer.

July 20 -- Andre Onana is a new Manchester United player. Both Inter and the English club have announced the transfer of the goalkeeper that will join United for €50 million plus €5 million of add-ons.

July 19 -- Inter officially signed free agent Juan Cuadrado. The former Juventus winger was left without a contract and signed a one-year deal with the Italian side.

July 17 -- Inter are ready to test Arsenal's price tag for US international Folarin Balogun with a €40 million bid, according to CBS Sports sources. Balogun has emerged as the first choice target of the Nerazzuri since they withdrew from the race for Romelu Lukaku. Although they have not yet formally made their offer to Arsenal, an opening bid is expected imminently. Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Porto's Mehdi Taremi are the other options as of now.

July 15 -- Inter have surprisingly pulled out of the race to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea this summer after the player had initial talks with Juventus for a potential transfer. Sky Italy reported that Inter agreed terms with Chelsea for the Belgian striker for around €35 million, after weeks of talks. However, after the agreement between the clubs, the agent of the player Sebastien Ledure didn't finalise the agreement between the Italian club and Lukaku, per the same report, and also had initial talks with multiple clubs including AC Milan and Juventus over the past weeks.

July 12 -- Inter have announced the departure of former captain and goalkeeper Samir Handanovic after twelve years: "He's had an extraordinary career, winning the 2020/21 Scudetto, the Coppa Italia twice and the Supercoppa Italiana on two occasions in Nerazzurri colours. The Inter fans and all of the Nerazzurri family wish Handanovic all the best and appreciate everything he's done. Thank you, Samir!".

July 6 -- Inter have announced the signing of Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo. The Italian midfielder arrived on loan with obligation to buy and will replace Marcelo Brozovic, who left the Nerazzurri to join Al-Nassr.

July 3 -- One of the most entertaining stories of this window comes to an end. Marcelo Brozovic has finally decided to agree terms to sign for Al-Nassr as per Sky Italy. The Italian side will receive around €18 million to let the player go and Brozovic is expected to sign a contract valid for three years until the summer 2026.

July 1 -- Inter have announced the signing of Marcus Thuram as a free agent after the player agreed terms and underwent his medicals with his new club earlier this week. At the same time the Nerazzurri have announced the departures of Milan Skriniar (who will join PSG), Danilo D'Ambrosio and Roberto Gagliardini as free agents.

July 1 -- Cesar Azpilicueta has decided to join Atletico de Madrid instead the agreement reached with Inter in the past days. The decision of the player was also agreed with the family, who preferred to go back to Spain instead of moving to Italy. Inter need now to look elsewhere for the replacement of Milan Skriniar, who left Inter as a free agent this summer.

June 22 -- Edin Dzeko leaves Italian soccer. The former Manchester City striker has decided to leave Inter after his contract expired this summer and will play for Fenerbahce for the next two years. Dzeko played in Italy for AS Roma before and then for Inter in the past two seasons, where he won twice the Coppa Italia, twice the Supercoppa Italiana and reached the Champions League's final this year.

Bayern sign Kim Min-Jae

July 18 -- FC Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Kim Min-Jae from Napoli, after the German side triggered the release clause and the Italian side will receive around €50 million, taxes included. The Korean defender has also signed a five-year contract valid until the summer 2028 and opted to join the German giants despite the interests of many clubs including Manchester United. Napoli signed Kim back in the summer 2022 from Fenerbahce and during his only season in Italy the Korean player managed to win the Scudetto with Napoli, 33 years after their last title.

July 11 - Napoli's president Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke about the future of key player Victor Osimhen: "The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is PSG. If Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around €200 million, we'll wait and we see what happens. I personally think that Victor will stay here."

AS Roma's Jose Mourinho stays



June 29 -- Jose Mourinho will stay at AS Roma next season despite the interest coming from Saudi clubs. After the offer from Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal also sent a big contract proposal to the Portuguese manager earlier this month before approaching Massimiliano Allegri, who also decided to stay at Juventus. Al-Hilal offered around €30 million per season, as reported by Romano, but Mourinho will stay at Roma.

June 21 -- AS Roma have announced the signing of Evan Ndicka, with the 23-year-old penning a deal until 2028. The former Eintracht Frankfurt defender joined AS Roma after his deal with the German side expired. This is Jose Mourinho's second signing of the summer, after the Giallorossi have also announced the arrival of another free agent, Houssem Aouar.

June 15 -- AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho declined an offer from Saudi Arabi's side Al-Ahli. Sky Italy reported that Mourinho met Al-Ahli's president in London, but the Portuguese coach said no as he personally decided to continue to coach the Italian side while he'e entering his third and last year under contract with AS Roma.

Tottenham announce Vicario

June 27 -- Spurs have announced the signing of Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for around €19 million. The Italy international has signed a contract with the English club that will run until 2028 and will wear the number 13 jersey.

June 23 -- Tottenham have reached an agreement with Empoli to sign goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as their new player. The 26-year-old was one of the best goalkeepers in the past season with the Italian side and Tottenham decided to sign him this summer. The English club have reached an agreement on personal terms with Vicario on a five-year contract valid until the summer of 2028. Empoli are expected to receive around €19 million to sell the talented goalkeeper, while medicals should take place over the weekend.