The transfer window has started and Italian clubs are already making moves. The Italian league is full of talents that every season attract the interest of multiple European clubs. At the same time, while Serie A clubs try to keep their best players, they also have to improve the rosters to compete outside the country as it happened in the past season, when three Italian sides played the three European finals.

Napoli have announced a new coach after winning the 2022-23 Scudetto, while 2023 Champions League finalist Inter want to keep their best players at the club, including Romelu Lukaku, who is set to return to Chelsea after the end of the season loan. AC Milan need a striker, while AS Roma already signed former free agent Houssem Aouar. Let's go around the country to recap the hottest rumours.

Al-Nassr want Brozovic

June, 20 -- Marcelo Brozovic might leave Inter this summer. Al-Nassr have opened talks to sign the Croatian midfielder during the current transfer window and offered around €15 million to sign Brozovic. However, Inter don't consider it enough and want around €25 million to sell the player, according to Sky Italy. At the same time, it's not clear yet what Brozovic wants, who extended his contract with the Italian side last year until the summer 2026.

Bayern Munich want Kim Min-Jae

June, 19 -- Kim Min-Jae is getting closer to sign for Bayern Munich. In fact, as per multiple reports, Bayern are currently only waiting the first weeks of July to trigger the release clause and sign the contract with the German side. The Korean defender is expected to sign a deal until 2028 with Bayern Munich.

June, 15 -- Napoli's center back Kim Min-Jae is close to leaving Italian soccer only one year after he signed for the Serie A side in the summer 2022. In fact, after an excellent season that ended with the historic Scudetto win, the Korean defender attracted the interests of multiple European clubs, including Manchester United and Bayern Munich. As Sky Italy reported, the German side are currently leading the race to sign Kim, who arrived at the club last summer after Napoli paid the €19 million release clause to Fenerbahce.

Inter and Chelsea talks

June, 19 -- While Romelu Lukaku has turned down the possibility to play for Saudi clubs as he would prefer to play in Europe, it looks like Kalidou Koulibaly's chances to be back in the Italian league are now low as he might join the Saudi League. Inter will have to look to another player to replace Milan Skriniar, who is set to join Paris Saint Germain after he signed a pre-contract back in January.

June, 15 -- Inter and Chelsea met in London to discuss the futures of Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly. As CBS insider Fabrizio Romano reported, the two clubs met for the first time after the end of the season and the Italian side asked the two players on loan for next season. At the moment, Chelsea want to sell the players and are not interested in extending the loan of Lukaku for a further season, after the Belgian striker played for the Nerazzurri in the past season. The two clubs will likely speak again in the future about these two players. At the same time, Newcastle are reportedly interested to sign Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, but the Italian club don't consider him on the market at this stage. The Nerazzurri are also working to sign Italian midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo in the current summer window.

Jose Mourinho to stay at AS Roma

June, 15 -- AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho declined an offer from Saudi Arabi's side Al-Ahli. Sky Italy reported that Mourinho met Al-Ahli's president in London, but the Portuguese coach said no as he personally decided to continue to coach the Italian side while he'e entering his third and last year under contract with AS Roma.