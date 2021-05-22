The 2020-21 Serie A season closes this Sunday and while Inter Milan are already champions and Parma, Crotone and Benevento are all going down, it is up to AC Milan, SSC Napoli and Juventus to see who will join Inter and Atalanta BC in the UEFA Champions League next term. SS Lazio are already sure to be in the UEFA Europa League next campaign, so it is between Milan, Napoli and Juve to decide who will be the other UCL and UEL representatives.

Here is how you can watch the matches and what to know:

How to watch Atalanta vs. Milan

Date: Sunday, May 23 | Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Location: Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy

TV/Live stream: ESPN+

William Hill Sportsbook odds: Atalanta (+140); Draw (+300); Milan (+160)

How to watch Napoli vs. Verona

Date: Sunday, May 23 | Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona -- Naples, Italy

TV/Live stream: ESPN+

William Hill Sportsbook odds: Napoli (-500); Draw (+550); Verona (+1200)

How to watch Bologna vs. Juventus

Date: Sunday, May 23 | Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara -- Bologna, Italy

TV/Livestream: ESPN+

William Hill Sportsbook odds: Bologna (+1100); Draw (+500); Juve (-400)

Standings

2. Atalanta (78 points, +45 goal difference)

3. AC Milan (76 points, +31 goal difference)

4. Napoli (76 points, +45 goal difference)

5. Juventus (75 points, +36 goal difference)

Tiebreaker rules

Head-to-head record between tied teams and head-to-head points difference before goals.

*Atalanta's head-to-head record with Juve means they cannot fall out of the four UCL spots -- their qualification is already assured -- meaning that it is between Milan, Napoli and Andrea Pirlo's men to avoid dropping into the UEL at the last moment.

Scenarios to qualify for the UCL

Atalanta are already there while Milan and Napoli can join them with wins as only Juve need help from elsewhere to finish in the top four.

Milan can qualify for the Champions League with...

A win vs. Atalanta.

A draw vs. Atalanta as long as Juve draw or lose to Bologna (Napoli could overtake them for third).

A loss vs. Atalanta and a Juve draw vs. Bologna would see Milan advance on head-to-head goals 4-3.

Napoli can qualify for the Champions League with...

A win vs. Verona.

A draw vs. Verona as long as Juve draw or lose to Bologna (Milan would likely finish third).

A loss vs. Verona and a Juve draw in Bologna would not be enough unless there was a major goal swing as head-to-head records are equal down to the goal at 2-2 and Napoli's overall goal difference (+45) is nine goals better than Juve's (+36).

It is trickier between Napoli and Juve. Napoli beat Juve 1-0 earlier in the season however Juve won the reverse fixture 2-1 in April. This means both HTH goal difference and HTH points are equal.

Juve can qualify for the Champions League with...

A win over Bologna and a loss or draw for one or both of Milan and Napoli.

Milan and Napoli both edge Juve if they finish level on points, meaning the Bianconeri need to win and hope that at least one of the other two drops points.