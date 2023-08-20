Serie A returned on Saturday with defending champions Napoli picking up where they left off with a convincing away win despite falling behind early on. However, the Italian titleholders were not even the biggest winners of the day with Fiorentina getting an even more impressive victory on the road as Calcio returned on Paramount+. Beaten UEFA Champions League finalists Inter were also in action and picked up an opening success against Monza while Verona also took home all three points on a day when Victor Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez underlined their status as Serie A-leading star names.

Osimhen gives Garcia's Napoli strong start

All eyes were on Napoli as the reigning Italian titleholders traveled to Frosinone to open the new season and it was as if there had never been a summer break. Sure, Rudi Garcia's men fell behind early on to an Abdou Harroui penalty, but Partenopei were in front by the break through Matteo Politano and Victor Osimhen while Giacomo Raspadori had also seen a goal ruled out through VAR. Most impressive of all was the Nigeria international who went on to add a second 11 minutes from time despite summer speculation linking him with a move away which puts Osimhen atop the scoring charts where he may well stay. Frosinone are not likely to challenge at this top this year, but Napoli got a tricky away day out of the way early and showed some character too which suggests that Rudi Garcia could have a shot at building on Luciano Spalletti's strong work although many expected the French tactician to struggle at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Martinez ensures Inter's solid first steps

Osimhen was not the only star name in Serie A on form with Lautaro Martinez also getting in early to help himself to two goals as Inter opened with a home win over Monza at Giuseppe Meazza. The Argentina international scored in each half to secure a 2-0 success but it was the efficient nature of the display which will have pleased Simeone Inzaghi most after a summer which saw a number of important figures move on from the Nerazzurri ranks. Yann Sommer and Marcus Thuram both started yet the Champions League finalists of last season did not look too disjointed in their familiar 3-5-2 shape which helped them to reach the Istanbul final against the odds just a few months ago,. It will not be their toughest test but they will not lose ground early to anyone like Napoli which is positive given the financial uncertainty which has shrouded Inter's summer after a superb continental run.

Italiano's Viola looking good

Arguably most eye-catching, though, was Fiorentina's big win away at Genoa which saw Viola emerge 4-1 victors at Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Few would have expected to see Vincenzo Italiano's side so sharp in front of goal with four goals from five efforts on target but they managed it with four different scorers to boot. Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Nicolas Gonzalez and Rolando Mandragora all found the net inside of the first hour before Genoa got themselves a consolation effort. The UEFA Europa Conference League beaten finalists were not the most prolific nor leaky at the back last term but did draw the joint-most (11) bar Bologna (12) in Serie A with Italiano's job to turn those single points into three more often to ensure that the Tuscan outfit make it back to Europe's top table as swiftly as possible. Given last year's progress, Fiorentina could be one to watch out for in the chase for the UEFA Europa League or better.