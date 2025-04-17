The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Bologna vs. Inter

After an exciting Champions League match against Bayern Munich where Simone Inzaghi's Inter managed to knock out the German giants from the European tournament, Inter will now face Bologna in a key Scudetto match as the Nerazzurri are only three points ahead of Napoli, who will face Monza on Saturday. Bologna can become another crucial turning point of the season for the Nerazzurri, who will likely struggle after playing a challenging return leg at San Siro on Wednesday against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Will Napoli take advantage?

As mentioned, Napoli might take advantage of the difficult Inter away game on Sunday, but they will first need to face and win against Monza on Saturday. The team coached by former World Cup champion Alessandro Nesta are one step away from relegation as they are sitting in 20th place.

AC Milan to face Atalanta

AC Milan, after winning 4-0 against Udinese last week, can now hope to play European soccer next season, but they also need to continue scoring points, and this is why the match against Atalanta becomes crucial for their desperate race to end up in the top seven of the Serie A table.

