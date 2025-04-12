The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Lazio vs. AS Roma

On Sunday Lazio will host AS Roma in one of the most awaited matches of the season, the Derby della Capitale. Both sides are currently racing for a spot in the top four that would mean Champions League qualification. However, Lazio can also clinch that spot by winning the Europa League, but the side coached by Marco Baroni have lost the first leg of the Europa quarterfinals 2-0 away against Bodo Glimt on Thursday. Claudio Ranieri's team, on the other hand, are, incredibly, back in the contention after a successful stint with the Italian manager, who is now working together with the club to appoint a new coach for the club after he took over on an interim basis.

Date: Sunday, Apr. 13 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 13 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Olimpico-- Rome, Italy

Stadio Olimpico-- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +180; Draw +210; AS Roma +160

Atalanta host Bologna

The side coached by Gian Piero Gasperini need to change their current form as Atalanta have lost all the last three Serie A games against Inter, Fiorentina and most recently against Lazio and are now in danger to lose their Champions League spot with a one-point margin on Bologna, sitting fourth in the table. Sunday's game might be crucial to define the Champions League and Europa League race in the next weeks.

Date : Sunday, Apr. 13 | Time : 6:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Apr. 13 | : 6:30 a.m. ET Location : Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy

: Gewiss Stadium -- Bergamo, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Atalanta -105; Draw +250; Bologna +280

How to watch: Matchday 32

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Apr. 11

Udinese 0, AC Milan 4

Saturday, Apri. 12

Venezia vs. Lecce, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Cagliari, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Lecce, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Apr. 13

Atalanta vs. Bologna, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Hellas Verona vs. Genoa, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Fiorentina vs. Parma, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Como vs. Torino, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. AS Roma 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Apr. 14

Napoli vs. Empoli, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)