The 2024-25 Serie A season is in full swing as the usual giants aim to fight for the title, while other clubs hope they can pull off what Bologna did last season and surprisingly qualify for the Champions League. Inter and Napoli look like the favorites to win the league on paper, but teams like Atalanta hope to spoil the party in what is turning out to be another thrilling campaign.

Game of the week: Bologna vs. Napoli

Bologna are hosting Napoli on Monday for a matchup that might determine the Scudetto race as the side coached by Antonio Conte will have a quite easy schedule in the last part of the season, while title rivals Inter are facing some of the biggest teams, including the same Bologna. Vincenzo Italiano's team have been outstanding this year despite some key players who left Bologna in the summer of 2024 after the historical Champions League qualification, but Bologna still have some chances to qualify again next season as they are currently fourth in the standings.

Date: Monday, Apr. 7 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Monday, Apr. 7 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara -- Bologna, Italy

Stadio Renato Dall'Ara -- Bologna, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Bologna +190; Draw +200; Napoli +160

AS Roma to host Juventus

The Giallorossi are back in the top four race after an incredible run that led the team coached by Claudio Ranieri to be now only four points behind Bologna and on Sunday they will face Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico for another big weekend of soccer in Italy. The Bianconeri won the first game with Igor Tudor as manager, after the Croatian replaced Thiago Motta on the bench of the Italian giants during the international break.

Date : Sunday, Apr. 6 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Apr. 6 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AS Roma +140; Draw +210; Juventus +210

Pulisic vs. Fiorentina

The American winger will face Fiorentina on Saturday for another big game at San Siro, after the Rossoneri lost to Napoli last weekend and drew 1-1 the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal against Inter. While the club is now close to appointing Fabio Paratici as the new sporting director, Sergio Conceicao will try to qualify at least for the Europa League after a disappointing spell.

Date : Saturday, Apr. 5 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Apr. 5 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan, Italy

: San Siro -- Milan, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan -115; Draw +260; Fiorentina +300

How to watch: Matchday 31

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, Apr. 4

Genoa vs. Udinese, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, Apri. 5

Monza vs. Como, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Parma vs. Inter, 6 p.m. (Paramount+)

AC Milan vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday, Apr. 6

Lecce vs. Venezia, 6:30 a.m. (Paramount+)

Empoli vs. Cagliari, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Torino vs. Hellas Verona, 9 a.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. Lazio, 12 p.m. (Paramount+)

AS Roma vs. Juventus 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Monday, Apr. 7

Hellas Verona vs. Parma, 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Lazio vs. Torino, 2:45 p.m. (Paramount+)