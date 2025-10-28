The 2025-26 Serie A season kicked off in Italy in August as Napoli started the campaign to defend the 2024-25 title, after winning their fourth Scudetto ever on the last matchday of the season. Inter, Juventus and AC Milan will compete with the team coached by Antonio Conte to win the Serie A title, while other teams such as AS Roma, Atalanta, Lazio, Fiorentina, Bologna and Como are all in contention for a spot in next season's European tournaments.

This weekend's Serie A slate features some huge battles, highlighted by Inter visiting Napoli on Saturday:

Here's what to know:

Juventus looking for a new manager

Juventus have sacked Croatian manager Igor Tudor after a disappointing start of the 2025-26 campaign and after losing 1-0 against Lazio on Sunday. Tudor, who replaced Thiago Motta in March 2025, was confirmed as Juventus manager for the current season. However, after a promising start, results have dipped over the past month and the Bianconeri's last victory came on September 13 against Inter and Juventus lost their last three matches against Como, Real Madrid and Lazio. While the current Juventus Next Gen coach, Massimo Brambilla, will lead the team during the Serie A game against Udinese that will take place on Wednesday, the club is currently looking for the replacement of the Croatian manager.

The leading candidate for the Juventus job is Luciano Spalletti, as the former Napoli and Italy coach is currently in talks for a eight-month contract with an option to extend the deal, but in case Juventus won't be able to appoint Spalletti there are also rumours about former Fiorentina manager Raffaele Palladino and Roberto Mancini. A final decision is expected to take place before the weekend as Juventus will face Cremonese on Saturday before meeting Sporting CP next week.

How to watch Inter vs. Fiorentina, odds

Date : Wednesday, Oct. 29 | Time : 3:45 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Oct. 29 | : 3:45 p.m. ET Location : San Siro -- Milan

: San Siro -- Milan Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Inter +203; Draw +213; Fiorentina +140

How to watch Serie A Matchday 9

All times U.S./Eastern

Tuesday, October 28

Lecce vs. Napoli, 1:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Atalanta vs. AC Milan, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Wednesday, October 29

AS Roma vs. Parma, 1:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Juventus vs. Udinese, 1:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Como vs. Hellas Verona, 1:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Inter vs. Fiorentina, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Genoa vs. Cremonese, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Bologna vs. Torino, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

Thursday, October 30

Cagliari vs. Sassuolo, 1:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

Pisa vs. Lazio, 3:45 p.m. (Paramount+)