Borussia Dortmund took charge of their Champions League round of 16 tie with Sevilla as Erling Haaland netted a superb brace in a 3-2 comeback win in Andalusia.

In-form Sevilla made the ideal start when Suso's low strike deflected off Mats Hummels and into the net after only seven minutes and the Spanish side seemed to be holding firm in defence until Mahmoud Dahoud's brilliant long range effort brought Dortmund level. From then on it was the Haaland show as the Norwegian rifled through the opposing defence twice before half-time to turn this tie on its head.

Substitute Luuk De Jong, the hero of the Europa League final, offered a directness to the hosts' play that had been severely lacking beforehand and he converted a brilliant cross from Oscar Rodriguez to halve the deficit, giving Sevilla hope for the second leg. They will, however, require a far better performance in attack and to do a better job of shackling Haaland if they are to win in Dortmund next month.

Here's how the individual players fared in tonight's game:

Sevilla ratings

Bono: Though he conceded as many goals in the first 45 minutes as he had in the preceding six matches it was hard to identify anything he had really done wrong. Perhaps he was a bit flat on his feet when Haaland snuck behind the backline but Sevilla's first half drubbing was not on their goalkeeper. Rating: 5

Jesus Navas: Throughout the game he brought attacking punch, a desire to commit players and get to the sort of positions where he could impact the course of the contest. There were few others who could say the same. Rating: 6

Diego Carlos: Count yourself lucky that you will never know the terror that inflicted Carlos whenever Haaland ran straight at him. The harsh truth is he was just running away from Dortmund's star striker for his first goal and failed to even track the one-two with Jadon Sancho. Rating: 3

Jules Kounde: He passed the ball very neatly, the problem was that he took forever to get the ball out to a team-mate. For such a highly regarded center back he was unusually passive, seeming to shy away from clashes with Haaland. Rating: 4

Sergio Escudero: The veteran fullback dealt with the pressure that came down the Dortmund right well enough but did not offer the same attacking punch on the overlap that Navas did on the opposite flank. Rating: 4

Joan Jordan: In defense Jordan was one of Sevilla's few bright spots, winning plenty of tackles and recovering possession regularly. However while he saw plenty of the ball he did precious little with it as he and his teammates sputtered in attack. Rating: 4

Fernando: Early on he spread the ball swiftly and precisely, never more so than when he found Suso in space for the game's opening goal. That made it all the more curious that when Sevilla were chasing a way back into the game he was so passive Rating: 4

Ivan Rakitic: Nobody better typified Sevilla's passive response to the opener than Rakitic. Not once did the Croat even try to move the ball into the Dortmund penalty area in the first half, his only notable pass of that period playing Alejandro Gomez into all sorts of danger that led to Haaland's second. Rating: 3

Suso: His opener came as much from half-baked Dortmund defending as any great quality from him, barring a nice turn to send Sancho jumping into the air. After that bright start he struggled to make a real impact on the contest. Rating: 5

Youssef En-Nesyri: Pity the Moroccan, who had just 12 touches in a game that completely passed him by. Rating: 4

Alejandro Gomez: There had been such excitement about seeing Papu Gomez in this side, a hope that he would be the man who charmed some more quality chances out of a solid, patient Sevilla team. It took 48 minutes for him to realize he did not need to play at their tempo, picking up a corner and whipping a vicious shot at the far post. That was the sum of his attacking output on a frustrating night. Rating: 3

Nemanja Gudelj (sub, Rakitic, 46'): Slightly more reliable on the ball than Rakitic but Gudelj offered none of the energy and verticality that Sevilla desperately needed in the second half. Rating: 4

Oliver Torres (sub, Suso, 60'): Unlike so many of his team-mates, whenever the ball came Torres' way his immediate response was to look up and try to advance Sevilla up the pitch. Rating: 6

Luuk De Jong (sub, En-Nesyryi, 60'): A more robust presence at the tip of the Sevilla attack, he offered his team-mates something to aim at. When the delivery was right he could be relied on to put the ball in the net. Rating: 6

Munir (sub, Gomez, 60'): Struggled to bring any real attacking punch to Sevilla's chase for goals in the final third of the game. Rating: 5

Oscar Rodriguez (sub, Jordan, 72'): Nearly converted Sevilla's first chance of the second half when he smacked a brilliant free-kick against the post and delivered a brilliant cross for De Jong to score late on. Rating: 7

Julen Lopetegui: You certainly could not fault his commitment to making early changes but nothing he did before Rodriguez's late entry brought any momentum to a side that frittered away the perfect start. Rating: 4

Borussia Dortmund ratings

Marwin Hitz: Nothing he could do about Hummels deflecting Suso' opener past him but he had a great view of Haalan's masterclass after that and Sevilla were not as sharp as Dortmund at the other end when attacking his goal. However, he got lucky when the hosts hit the woodwork late on. RATING: 6

Mateu Morey: The Spaniard worked hard down the right and disrupted Sevilla's search for set pieces in the first half when Manuel Akanji was struggling with a knock. Rating: 6

Manuel Akanji: The Switzerland international soldiered on after an early knock and paired well with Hummels to keep Sevilla at bay. Rating: 6

Mats Hummels: He clumsily deflected Suso's strike past Hitz but the influential German was otherwise solid though he picked up a booking late on for a foul on De Jong. Rating: 5

Raphael Guerreiro: As always, an important attacking outlet and an energetic presence on the left which will have been noted by interested parties keeping tabs for some time. Rating: 6

Mahmoud Dahoud: Scored with a stunning strike to bring Dortmund back into the clash and was part of a solid midfield unit. Rating: 7

Emre Can: His experience was largely complementary alongside Jude Bellingham until the Germany international threatened to lose his cool late on, but his disciplined display lost some shine as he lost De Jong on the late Sevilla second goal. Rating: 6

Jude Bellingham: Showed great maturity for his tender 17 years of age and kept central midfield partner Can in check at one point. Rating: 6

Marco Reus: Assisted the third Dortmund goal, pressed well and combined well with Haaland and Sancho before making way for Julian Brandt after 80 minutes. Rating: 7

Jadon Sancho: Sublime assist for Haaland's first as Dortmund started to turn the screw but was quieter in the second half until he fired wide at the death. Rating: 7

Erling Haaland: Two goals and an assist as the Norway international continues to terrify Champions League defenses with 18 goals from 13 outings. A late booking took a bit of the shine off of his night. Rating: 9

Felix Passlack (sub, Guerreiro, 76'): Sent on after 77 minutes to replace Guerreiro in Terzic's opening change, he did not have much time to impact the game. Rating: N/A

Julian Brandt (sub, Reus, 80'): Given 10 minutes at the end and it was not enough to have a major influence on the outcome. Rating: N/A

Thomas Meunier (sub, Dahoud, 90'): The briefest of cameos at the end. Rating: N/A

Edin Terzic: Stuck to his system for as long as possible and held off making changes until 13 minutes from time. Rode his luck at time but ultimately celebrates the points. Rating: 7