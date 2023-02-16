Sevilla FC still have their UEFA Europa League campaign to focus on, which continues on Paramount+ in the Round of 16 against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday. When the clubs play the first leg of their matchup, it will be the first ever meeting between the two. Domestically, Sevilla is climbing out the hole it dug itself to start the season and is 4-2 in its last six LaLiga matches, while PSV is third in Netherlands Eredivisie and in the running for its first league title since 2018. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for your first week.

Kickoff from Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Sevilla vs. PSV odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Sevilla as the +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line, with PSV as the +220 underdog. A draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch PSV vs. Sevilla

Sevilla FC vs. PSV Eindhoven date: Thursday, February 16

Sevilla FC vs. PSV Eindhoven time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers.

For PSV vs. Sevilla, Eimer is backing both teams to score at -130 odds. After a slow run of play just before and immediately following the World Cup break, PSV had only scored three goals in five matches. In their three most recent outings, they've found the back of the net 10 times, including a six-goal explosion in their last game against Groningen. Each goal was scored by a different player, including Xavi Simons, the club's active leading scorer (11) now that Cody Gakpo is off to Liverpool.

While Sevilla's offense hasn't been quite as potent recently, it has been steady, and they have scored in all but one of their last 15 matches across all competitions. PSV could be at a disadvantage along its back line since defender Phillipp Mwene has been out due to a concussion and his availability hasn't been officially determined for Thursday. PSV opponents have tallied the 10th-most touches in their defensive third among all Europa League clubs thus far, so Sevilla should find possession and opportunities in front of the goal throughout the match. Stream the game here.

