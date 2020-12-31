As they contend for top four in La Liga's standings, the reigning Europa League champion Sevilla have a number a players linked to potential moves in the upcoming window. It's currently a three way battle from third to fifth place spots with Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Villarreal battling it out, albeit with Barcelona and Lionel Messi looming behind them in sixth.

The crowded table could mean that the club targets smaller moves possibly to balance other Sevilla players being targeted during the current window.

Even a minor acquisition for manager Julen Lopetegui could possibly help shift things for Sevilla in both their current Champions League campaign and La Liga.

Fabrizio Romano's take on Sevilla

The club does not intend to sell Koundé in January despite many important clubs taking an interest in the defender. Franco Vazquez who is not finding much playing time could leave. Lucas Ocampos was on Borussia Dortmund's list to replace Jaden Sancho if he were to leave but the Englishman remained, so Ocampos will not leave Sevilla in January.

Players Sevilla should target

Rather than filling multiple positions, Sevilla are likely to target a specific attacking role for midfield. The biggest rumor is connected to Isco out of Real Madrid. The Spanish midfielder is perhaps looking for a reunion with his former national team coach Lopetegui.

However, there's also interest from Arsenal in the midfielder, with Gunner's manager Mikel Arteta also looking to bolster up his side during a rather disastrous season in Premier League thus far. With constant lingering injuries for Real Madrid at the moment, it's unclear whether or not the club will be willing to part with their long time player despite Isco earning only three starts with Real Madrid as the year comes to a close.

Should Sevilla win the services of the experienced Isco, his inclusion could be crucial for them in a Champions League run, or a shake up in La Liga standings.

Players most likely to leave

Interest around Jules Kounde has increased since last transfer window with Manchester United leading the list of linked teams, though it's unlikely Sevilla will make a deal for the promising prospect, there is always the possibility that a deal can be struck at the final hour if the asking price is right.

While Arsenal has their eye on another La Liga mid in Isco, another option could be Sevilla's Joan Jordan to help them recover should they be unable to land Isco. Jordan is a much more likely target, and one Sevilla could be willing to listen to offers for with the versatile midfielder making 40 appearances in his first season at Sevilla after making a move from Eibar.

Transfer prediction for Sevilla

Several teams in La Liga are both looking and listening for deals in the upcoming window, how realistic those deals are will likely come down to the asking price. If the team can land Isco somehow, even via short loan, the possibility to move Jordan could quickly follow.