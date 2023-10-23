Arsenal remain unbeaten in the Premier League, but travel to Seville in UEFA Champions League Group B looking for a return to winning ways after losing to leaders RC Lens last time out. Mikel Arteta's side are second in the table and up against winless yet unbeaten Sevilla who have since changed head coach with Diego Alonso now in charge after Jose Luis Mendilibar's departure. The Gunners started their continental campaign by thumping PSV Eindhoven but now have a Spanish doubleheader to deal with. The hosts have undoubted European pedigree given their UEFA Europa League record, but struggle in the UCL which Arsenal will look to exploit on Tuesday to add three points to their haul and bounce back after their 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 24 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Sevilla, Spain

Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Sevilla, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Sevilla +320; Draw: +280; Arsenal -125

Team news

Sevilla: Alfonso Pastor and Mariano Diaz are the only expected absentees although Youssef En-Nesyri did miss out against Real Madrid so should be checked on before kick-off. Rafa Mir could start if En-Nesyri does not while Boubakary Soumare is expected to continue to anchor the midfield.

Potential Sevilla XI: Nyland; Navas, Gudelj, Ramos, Acuna; Sow, Soumare, Rakitic; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri, Ocampos.

Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale missed the Chelsea draw which saw David Raya struggle with Ramsdale expected to be back for this one which means that Jurrien Timber is Arteta's only absentee. Thomas Partey and Kai Havertz could come in with Jorginho possibly dropping out while Gabriel Jesus should start ahead of Eddie Nketiah despite a tough outing against Chelsea.

Potential Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Partey; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Prediction

Arsenal should have enough to dispose of Sevilla although they will be wary of how they threw the lead away against Lens last time out. Expect this one to be close but for the Gunners to ultimately emerge victorious. Pick: Sevilla 1, Arsenal 2.