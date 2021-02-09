Barcelona head to Sevilla on Wednesday for the first leg of the Copa del Rey clash, as Lionel Messi and company look to keep their great form going. Barca earned an impressive 3-2, come-from-behind win at Real Betis last weekend and enter this one as the favorite, though Sevilla are also in good form.

The second leg of this match is set for March 3 at the Camp Nou.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 10

: Wednesday, Feb. 10 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain

: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Sevilla +225; Draw+250; Barca +115 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Sevilla: Julen Lopetegui's team enters on a seven-game winning streak where the defense has been key. In that stretch, they only conceded one goal and have five straight clean sheets. One of the biggest reasons is the improved play of Jules Kounde, who is becoming a superstar defender. His ability to clear out dangerous balls in the air, and his tackling ability on Lionel Messi will be crucial.

Barcelona: Barca nearly lost at Real Betis with Lionel Messi on the bench last weekend, and it all turned just after Messi was brought on early in the second half. Don't expect Ronald Koeman to rest Messi again here, especially in pursuit of hardware. Messi has scored more goals against Sevilla than any other club in his career, so expect him to have a few really good chances to do it again here.

Prediction

An early goal for Barca gets them a good result ahead of next week's second leg. Pick: Sevilla 1, Barcelona 1