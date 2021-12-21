Barcelona look to make it back-to-back wins on the season when they travel to face Sevilla on Tuesday in La Liga play. Barca entered the week in seventh place but just four back of the Champions League spots, while Sevilla are second on a three-game winning streak, fresh off beating Atletico Madrid on Saturday. Barca can jump into the top four this week if all goes well, while the hosts are hoping to keep their fine form going as they aim to qualify for the Champions League at season's end.

Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 21

: Tuesday, Dec. 21 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain

: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Sevilla +145; Draw +230; Barca +195 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Sevilla: They may have gotten a 2-1 win over Atleti last time out, but boy did that feel fortunate. They didn't create much despite going up against a depleted defense, and it was more about a lack of quality defending by Los Colchoneros. Against Barcelona they should expect to see some better looks, but also a bit less of the ball. The key will be to get the ball down the wings, especially if Barca push their fullbacks forward, and then playing the ball to feet in the box. Barca can defend the aerial threats against Sevilla, but the low balls in could cause an aging defense some massive problems.

Barca: Can they get out of this funk? December got off to a rough start with a 1-0 loss to Betis, followed up to that 3-0 defeat to Bayern in the Champions League and then drawing Osasuna 2-2. Then came the loss to Boca Juniors in the Maradona Cup before finally getting their first win of the month on Saturday against Elche. But that was far from impressive, blowing a 2-0 lead before getting a late goal in a 3-2 win. Barca have conceded in six straight games and have scored multiple goals in just two of their last five contests. With a manageable schedule coming up, they could use a win here to kick-star their season. Anything but a win will keep them in neutral.

Prediction

The defense concedes again for the visitors, but a moment of magic in attack by Gavi earns Barca a draw. Pick: Sevilla 1, Barca 1