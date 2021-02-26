Barcelona enter this weekend just five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and can pull closer with a win at Sevilla on Saturday. Ronald Koeman's team has won four of five but face a red-hot Sevilla team that beat them in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals and currently sit two points back in fourth place.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Feb. 27

: Saturday, Feb. 27 Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain

: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain TV: beIn Sports

beIn Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Sevilla +220; Draw +250; Barca +120 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Sevilla: While the defense may have been blasted by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Feb. 17, the league form has been incredible. In their last eight games against Spanish opponents (La Liga and Copa del Rey), they haven't conceded one goal, winning all of them. That also includes the 2-0 win over Barca on Feb. 10 in the Copa. They'll be looking to do much of the same as that match, where they held Barca just to four shots on goal, with the key being nearly matching them in terms of possession.

Barcelona: The story about Barca in La Liga is, they've gotten some decent points but haven't looked sharp at all. Maybe the 3-0 win over Elche on Wednesday is the turning point, though it is unlikely. The club still continues to leave too much space at the back and make mistakes that better teams will make them pay for, as we saw with PSG. To win this one, Barca are going to need to be clean at the back, be quick to get rid of the ball and also keep shape.

Prediction

A decent point on the road thanks to Lionel Messi again punishing the team he's scored on more than any other. Pick: Barca 1, Sevilla 1