Barcelona travel to Sevilla on Matchday 4 looking to stay close to the summit of La Liga. Barca enter with a 2-1-0 record and sit in third place, while Sevilla have yet to win this campaign, currently in 15th with one draw and two losses. Julen Lopetegui's team have struggled defensively conceding five times in those three games, and it could get worse with the high-powered attack of Barca having scored four goals in each of their last two league matches.

Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Sept. 3 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Sept. 3 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

: Sanchez Pizjuan Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Sevilla +380; Draw +280; Barca -140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news



Sevilla: On the injury front, Marcao remains out with a hamstring injury, and he's not expected to be back until Sept. The biggest injury issue is that of Jesus "Tecatito" Corona, who has a fibula fracture that should see him miss the 2022 World Cup with Mexico.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Barca: No injury or suspensions for Barca, but a lot of eyes will be on whether Marcos Alonso makes his debut for the Catalan club. A former Real Madrid youth product, he played one match with the senior team before making a move to Bolton in 2010. He just joined Barca in a swap deal that reportedly included €14 million with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going to London.

Prediction

Robert Lewandowski stays hot, and Ousmane Dembele nets the winner as Barcatake all three points. Pick: Barca 2, Sevilla 1