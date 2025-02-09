After rolling over Valencia in the Copa Del Rey quarterfinals, Barcelona will remain on the road to face Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday. Barcelona have been behind the eight ball in the race for the La Liga title this season but all they can control is what is in front of them each week. For now, after Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid drew on Saturday, there is a chance to gain two points but they'll have to get past Sevilla first.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 9 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Sevilla, Spain

: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Sevilla, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Sevilla +525; Draw +360; Barcelona -220

Storylines

Sevilla: With only one win in their last five matches, Sevilla are slipping closer to a crowded La Liga relegation picture. While it's unlikely that they'll defeat Barcelona, being at home raises their chances to secure a critical point, putting themselves further from the drop zone.

Sevilla predicted XI: Orjan Nyland, Kike Salas, Nemanja Gudelj, Loic Bade, Juanlu Sanchez, Saul Ninguez, Lucien Agoume, Djibril Sow, Dodi Lukebakio, Isaac Romero, Ruben Vargas

Barcelona: Being able to draw within two points of the La Liga lead, no additional motivation is needed for Hansi Flick's men heading into this match. Barcelona are undefeated in their last three matches in all competitions and the attack is firing on all cylinders at a critical time. Due to being able to rotate in Copa Del Rey play, Barcelona will also be fresh entering the match.

Barcelona predicted XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Alex Balde, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Pedri, Marc Casado, Gavi, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal

Prediction

Despite Sevilla putting up their best effort in the match, Barcelona's attack will be too much to handle in an eventual route. Pick: Sevilla 1, Barcelona 3