For Sevilla the resumption of Champions League football could scarcely have come at a better time. Spain's form team have probably left it too late to muscle into La Liga's title race but may look to cause a stir on the European stage with an enhanced squad.

For Borussia Dortmund a return to European action is the last thing they need. Having sacked coach Lucien Favre the day before the round of 16 ties were set they have now made interim boss Edin Terzic a lame duck by moving to appoint Borussia Monchengladbach boss Marco Rose. As they battle to retain a top four berth in the Bundesliga, a trip to Seville threatens to pose all sorts of difficulties for the German side. Here's how you can watch the game and a look at everything else you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 17

: Wednesday, Feb. 17 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain

: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Sevilla +140; Draw +235; Dortmund +200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Sevilla: With 10 wins on the spin and just one goal conceded in all that time, Julen Lopetegui's side have strong foundations for a European push and their form really does begin at the base of their side. For instance in Saturday's 1-0 win over Huesca Sevilla still faced five shots on target but were able to keep a clean sheet thanks to the superb performances of goalkeeper Bono, whose beautiful day saw him earn generous praise from match winner Munir El Haddadi.

"Bono played a blinder, he has saved us on plenty of occasions today and it's thanks to him we were able to get the three points we wanted so badly," said Munir. Even Erling Haaland might struggle to beat a goalkeeper who moves in mysterious ways to deny his opponents.

Borussia Dortmund: What impact will the announcement of Rose's hiring have on a free-falling Dortmund team? It would appear that the club themselves are concerned about being seen to plan for next season when this one is in danger of unravelling, more than three hours after Gladbach announced their manager was heading for the Westphalenstadion there was no acknowledgement from his prospective employers.

Dortmund might just hope that Terzic, managing with no need to concern himself with the long term, opts to make tough decisions and bench some defenders who are struggling but whoever the manager it is hard to see them ringing any consistency out of an ageing Mats Hummels or Manuel Akanji, who has been steadily declining in recent months.

Prediction

Sevilla are a team in a rich vein with a solid track record in European knockout football - albeit the Europa League rather than its big brother. Against a Dortmund side with two wins in seven they have to be the strong favorites. Pick: Sevilla 2 Dortmund 0

