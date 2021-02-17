The lineups have been confirmed for Sevilla's Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund (you can watch all the Champions League action on Wednesday and for the rest of the tournament on CBS All Access).
USA international Giovanni Reyna has to settle for a place on the bench for Dortmund with England youngster Jude Bellingham starting a Champions League knockout tie before his 18th birthday. Meanwhile Argentine forward Alejandro Gomez makes his first European start since joining Sevilla from Atalanta in January.
You can check out the complete lineups below and for more coverage of the match, be sure to follow along with our live blog here.
Sevilla
- Bono
- Jesus Navas
- Jules Kounde
- Diego Carlos
- Sergio Escudero
- Joan Jordan
- Fernando
- Ivan Rakitic
- Suso
- Youssef En-Nesyri
- Alejandro Gomez
Borussia Dortmund
- Marwin Hitz
- Mateu Moray
- Manuel Akanji
- Mats Hummels
- Raphal Guerreiro
- Mohamed Dahoud
- Emre Can
- Jude Bellingham
- Marco Reus
- Jadon Sancho
- Erling Haaland