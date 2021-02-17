The lineups have been confirmed for Sevilla's Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund (you can watch all the Champions League action on Wednesday and for the rest of the tournament on CBS All Access).

USA international Giovanni Reyna has to settle for a place on the bench for Dortmund with England youngster Jude Bellingham starting a Champions League knockout tie before his 18th birthday. Meanwhile Argentine forward Alejandro Gomez makes his first European start since joining Sevilla from Atalanta in January.

You can check out the complete lineups below and for more coverage of the match, be sure to follow along with our live blog here.

Sevilla

Bono

Jesus Navas

Jules Kounde

Diego Carlos

Sergio Escudero

Joan Jordan

Fernando

Ivan Rakitic

Suso

Youssef En-Nesyri



Alejandro Gomez

Borussia Dortmund