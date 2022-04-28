Sevilla is in position to earn a spot in the Champions League for a third consecutive year as it is tied with Barcelona for second place in the La Liga standings with 63 points -- six more than fifth-place Real Betis with five matches remaining. Sevilla looks to improve its chances when it hosts Cadiz on Friday. Los Nervionenses (17-12-4) are coming off a 3-2 victory against Levante on April 21. Cadiz (6-13-14), which dropped a 3-2 decision to Athletic Club in its last match, is looking to avoid a bottom-three finish and relegation as it is just one point ahead of 18th-place Granada in the 20-team league.

Kickoff at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville is set for 3 p.m. ET. Sevilla is the -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) in the latest Sevilla vs. Cadiz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Cadiz is the +575 underdog. A 90-minute draw is priced at +275 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Sevilla vs. Cadiz picks, you need to see what soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Sevilla vs. Cadiz matchup from all sides and just locked in his picks and La Liga predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Cadiz vs. Sevilla:

Sevilla vs. Cadiz spread: Sevilla -0.5 (-180)

Sevilla vs. Cadiz over-under: 2.5 goals

Sevilla vs. Cadiz money line: Sevilla -175, Cadiz +575, Draw +275

SEV: Los Nervionenses have allowed seven goals in their last three matches after yielding the same amount over their previous 12 games

CAD: The Pirates have posted clean sheets in their last two road contests

Why you should back Sevilla

While they've given up a lot of goals lately, Los Nervionenses also have scored a bunch. The club has sandwiched 3-2 and 4-2 victories against Levante and Granada, respectively, around a 3-2 loss to league leader Real Madrid in its last three outings. The offense has been spread out, as eight different players have accounted for the nine tallies in that span.

Jesus Corona is the only player in that stretch to have recorded multiple goals, scoring his first two of the season in the triumph over Levante. The 29-year-old Mexican winger is tied for second on the team with four assists in just 13 matches. Rafa Mir leads Sevilla with nine tallies while fellow forward Lucas Ocampos has registered six goals and four assists.

Why you should back Cadiz

The Pirates notched a pair of goals in their last contest after being held under that total in each of their previous five matches. Lucas Perez has begun to heat up for Cadiz after enduring a lengthy drought. The 33-year-old forward started the season with Elche and scored in each of his first two contests but went 16 games without a tally before joining Cadiz at the end of January.

Perez's struggles continued as he was held without a goal in his first eight matches with the Pirates, but he has converted in each of his last two outings. Forward Alvaro Negredo leads Cadiz with six tallies and notched his second assist of the season in last week's setback against Athletic Club. Anthony Lozano, a 29-year-old forward from Honduras, ranks second on the club with five goals and a pair of assists.

How to make Cadiz vs. Sevilla picks

Eimer has broken down Sevilla vs. Cadiz from every angle. He likes the over on the goal total and has provided two other confident best bets, including one that returns plus money, and a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing his expert La Liga picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Sevilla vs. Cadiz? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Cadiz vs. Sevilla, all from the soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the world, and find out.