Christian Pulisic and Chelsea head to Spain on Wednesday to take on Sevilla with first place in Champions League Group E on the line. Both teams are already through to the round of 16, but each are hoping to top the group and potentially receive a more favorable matchup in the next round. After a scoreless draw in their first meeting, the winner will hold the tiebreaker and clinch the group, while a draw with goals would give Chelsea the tiebreaker but leave them even on points.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 2

: Wednesday, Dec. 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain

: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Sevilla +180; Draw +230; Chelsea +155 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Sevilla: Sevilla were rusty in the 1-0 win over Huesca last weekend as the attack just failed to finish numerous chances. There hoping that trend doesn't continue against a Chelsea team that has held its own defensively as of late. The width in attack will be tested by a Chelsea defense that will keep its shape, but the worry will need to be defensively keeping their own shape. If Jesus Navas and likely Karim Rekik get too far forward, Chelsea can make them pay with their pace. Expect Fernando to sit even deeper than usually to combat a Chelsea counter.

Chelsea: Remember when the Chelsea defense was a big concern? The club is conceding 0.25 goals per game in the competition so far and are one of seven teams that have yet to see defeat. But a part of that may have to do with just inferior attacks they are facing in the competition, with only one team, Sevilla, averaging over a goal per game. Against Sevilla, the Blues should be able to create against a defense that can at times look very undisciplined. Expect the Blues to control the tempo and start off on the front foot.

Prediction

Olivier Giroud is the hero again as the Blues win the group. Pick: Chelsea 2, Sevilla 1