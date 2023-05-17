Despite conceding a last-minute equalizer in the first leg in Turin, UEFA Europa League specialists Sevilla's outstanding home form in the competition gives them the edge against Juventus as they bid to make it seven European semifinal successes out of seven. The two meet in the semifinal second leg on Thursday. Both clubs are going for Europa League glory after moving across mid-campaign from the UEFA Champions League, finishing third in their group. Here's what you need to know:

Sevilla: This season proved to be another struggle in the Champions League with then-coach Julian Lopetegui failing to survive the group stage and former boss Jorge Sampaoli returning to the club as they again finished third, a 3-0 home win against Copenhagen clinching that spot after they had fallen to earlier heavy defeats in Seville against Manchester City (0-4) and Dortmund (1-4). They drew in both Denmark (0-0) and Germany (1-1) before losing their Matchday 6 encounter 3-1 in Manchester. Sevilla's subsequent successes against PSV, Fenerbahce and Manchester United have earned them a record-extending fifth appearance in the UEFA Europa League semifinals, two more than any other club.

Juventus: This term Juventus made their 23rd UEFA Champions League group stage appearance but it turned out to be short lived as they failed to finish in the top two for the first time since 2013-14. Defeated twice by both Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica, they also traded wins with Maccabi Haifa but beat the Israeli champions to third place on goal difference. Three-time UEFA Cup winners in 1977, 1990 and 1993, the Bianconeri's fourth UEFA Europa League campaign has extended into the last four for the second time thanks to those successes against Nantes, Freiburg and Sporting with Adrien Rabiot scoring the decisive goal last time out in Lisbon.

Sevilla: Bounou; Jesus Navas, Gudelj, Bade, Acuna; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri.

Juventus: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cuadrado, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria, Vlahovic.

Sevilla's experience in this competition will definitely be a factor especially because they play at home and can count on the home fans to give them the edge. Pick: Sevilla 2, Juventus 1.