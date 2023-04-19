Sevilla welcome Manchester United to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday with a 2-2 first leg score setting this UEFA Europa League quarterfinal up nicely. The Spanish hosts are the six-time, all-time record holders in the UEL and they should not be written off despite their domestic struggles this season. Two late own goals canceled out Marcel Sabitzer's early double at Old Trafford which makes this a high-stakes game for Erik ten Hag and his men against a Sevilla side with little to lose under Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Apr. 20 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Apr. 20 | 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain

Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain TV and live stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Odds: Sevilla +250; Draw: +250; United +105 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

How they got here

Sevilla: After dropping into the Europa League from the Champions League, the Seville-based side have disposed of PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce over two legs to come up against United. Key in this progression has been home form as both the Dutch and Turkish outfits were dumped out thanks largely to home wins. Although their UCL campaign was abject, another home win over Copenhagen salvaged a shot at the UEL which is Sevilla's arena of choice given their history.

United: Ten Hag's men have overcome Barcelona and Sevilla's bitter rivals Real Betis to reach this third consecutive Spanish matchup. That after losing 1-0 at home to Real Sociedad at the very beginning of the Europa League group stage -- their only defeat in the competition this season. United did not win in Barcelona and only narrowly emerged victorious at Betis so Sevilla will fancy their chances.

Team news

Sevilla: Gonzalo Montiel is suspended due to his first leg yellow card while Pape Gueye is ineligible but otherwise there are no major concerns after beating Valencia. Ivan Rakitic, Oliver Torres, Tanguy Nianzou and Yassine Bounou should all return to the starting XI while En-Nesyri could lead the line.

Possible Sevilla XI: Bounou; Navas, Nianzou, Marcao, Acuna; Fernando, Gudelj; Ocampos, Rakitic, Torres; En-Nesyri.

United: Bruno Fernandes is suspended after his opening leg booking while Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are all out injured. Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay and Sabitzer are all doubtful coming into the game. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof should continue in defense while Fred could feature in midfield alongside Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. Rashford could be a substitute with Jadon Sancho and Antony set to combine with Anthony Martial in attack.

Possible United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred, Eriksen; Antony, Martial, Sancho.

Prediction

Write Sevilla off in the Europa League at your own peril. Do not be surprised if this tie goes beyond 180 minutes with a winner only emerging in extra time. Penalties could also be on the cards if it finishes level after 90. Pick: Sevilla 2, United 1 after extra time (4-3 on aggregate).