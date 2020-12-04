Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid head to Seville to face Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga with both coming off of poor results in the UEFA Champions League. Real lost 2-0 at Shakhtar Donestk and may rest key players for this one, while Sevilla hope to respond from that 4-0 loss at home to Chelsea. The winner of this match will finish the weekend in the top four in Spain.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Dec. 5

: Saturday, Dec. 5 Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain

Location : Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Seville, Spain

Odds: Sevilla +150; Draw +240; Real Madrid +180 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Sevilla: The Spanish side can approach this game with a bit more ambition than Real considering their UCL game against Rennes means nothing on Tuesday. Sevilla are locked in as the group runner-up and cannot win the group. Because of that, expect them to be full strength for this one and to look sharp early on with Los Blancos likely fielding quite a bit of young guys.

Real Madrid: Winless in their last three league matches, Real's dominant defense hasn't been quite the same as last season's title winning one. The club is allowing 1.2 goals per game this season after conceding just 0.6 last season, and not having Sergio Ramos as of late has played a factor. With Zidane's job possibly on the line against Borussia Monchengladbach midweek, don't expect many key players for Real to play in this one. It's all about Wednesday.

Prediction

Neither team takes the three points, with Real looking ahead to UCL and dropping points. Pick: Real Madrid 1, Sevilla 1