La Liga leaders Real Madrid go to Sevilla on Sunday with a chance to move 15 points clear atop the table with three points. After playing 120 minutes to advance to the Champions League semifinals after beating Chelsea midweek, Real could struggle to contain a Sevilla looking to find their form in attack. That would be music to Julen Lopetegui's ears considering that while their defense has been impressive by allowing only 22 goals in league play, they've struggled to score, only recording multiple goals once in their last five games.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Apr. 17 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Apr. 17 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán-- Sevilla, Spain

: Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán-- Sevilla, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Sevilla +185, Draw +230, Real Madrid +150 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Sevilla: Sevilla has no new injuries coming into the match so the biggest question will be who can put the ball into the back of the net. They won't have many chances better than playing against Real Madrid's patchwork defense. Expect them to try and get the ball wide plenty, while also looking like a threat on attacking set pieces.

Real Madrid: With Mendy's fresh groin injury, Nacho could move from centerback to left back for Carlo Ancelotti as Marcelo also won't be available due to injury. Real's depth will be tested bigtime, but they have the talent to manage. Casemiro also won't be available due to suspension, so Eduardo Camavinga will likely slot in. Don't be surprised to see some key players rested after what has been a grueling couple of weeks.

Prediction

A hard-fought defensive effort will see the points shared between both sides. Pick: Sevilla 1, Real Madrid 1