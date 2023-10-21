It's a battle of Champions League teams but it doesn't feel like it. Yet again Sevilla are in crisis and are onto another manager in former Inter Miami manager and Atletico Madrid midfielder Diego Alonso who has replaced Jose Luis Mendilibar. Mendilibar came in last season and oversaw a new manager bounce that not only pushed Sevilla out of the relegation zone in Spain but also helped them win a Europa League title. While that may have shown more about the underperformance of the squad prior to his appointment, time waits for no one and Alonso's first test in charge of Sevilla will be a massive one in attempting to slow down Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 21 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Sevilla

: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan -- Sevilla TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Sevilla +310; Draw +205; Real Madrid -127 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Sevilla: Only two points above the relegation zone, Sevilla will want to turn things around quickly, even though this has felt like one of the most un-Sevilla teams in recent history. Defensively Sevilla have struggled after the departure of Yassine Bounou to Saudi Arabia, conceding 12 goals in eight games played. Things have been slightly better with Sergio Ramos in the fold, conceding five goals in four games in all competitions, but facing Real Madrid those numbers go out the window. If Sevilla decide to play Ramos, it will be an interesting decision as they'll need the 37-year-old in Champions League but it's also a chance to face his former club Real Madrid at home with his boyhood club, giving Alonso a tough managerial decision out of the gate.

Real Madrid: Through Bellingham, all things are possible. It doesn't matter who else is playing, when the midfielder is on the pitch he is impacting the game. Bellingham has 10 goals and three assists in only 10 appearances in all competitions and the toughest thing for Real Madrid may be keeping him fresh while the team revolves around his talent. The return of Vinicius Junior will help, but sooner than later, someone needs to step up in attack as Bellingham can't continue to do everything alone. Or, maybe he will making him a Ballon d'Or front runner next season.

Prediction

Bellingham scores again and Real Madrid win to extend their La Liga lead like clockwork. Pick: Sevilla 1, Real Madrid 3