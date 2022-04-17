It wasn't looking good at all for Real Madrid on Sunday in La Liga. Facing a talented Sevilla team with an at times brilliant defense, Los Blancos found themselves down 2-0 before the half hour mark. In front of them was an hour of regulation against the best defensive unit in Spain -- one that had conceded just 22 goals in 31 matches. But what might be impossible for others is becoming ordinary for this season's Real Madrid.

After their recent clutch performances against Chelsea in the Champions League, they did it again against former manager Julen Lopetegui, coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2. All of Real's goals came in the second half, with superstar striker Karim Benzema scoring the winner in the 92nd minute. Here is the goal:

Real won the battle of possession with 59.5 percent, and they outshot Sevilla 14-8. Los Blancos also recorded a superior xG of 1.60 to Sevilla's 0.98. The hosts got goals from Ivan Rakitic and Erik Lamela in a five-minute span in the first half.

The result, in the end, really doesn't change much as they are running away with the league title. They now have a 15-point advantage over Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, but they showed once again that they are not to be counted out.

On Tuesday, Benzema scored in the 96th minute to advance to the UCL semifinals. On Sunday, he broke more hearts, once again proving that nobody in the world is playing better with his 38th goal of the season.