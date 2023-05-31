Sevilla FC will look to win a record seventh European competition trophy, but they'll first have to defeat A.S. Roma in the 2023 UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday on Paramount+. The Spanish side sit in 11th in the La Liga table, so their only chance at qualifying for Champions League next season is to be victorious on Wednesday. Jose Mourinho's men won't be easy to defeat since they have been difficult to score against in tournament play this year and are coming off clean-sheeting Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League 2023 semifinals. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from Puskas Arena in Budapest is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Sevilla vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Sevilla as the +165 favorites (risk $100 to win $165) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma the +180 underdogs. A draw is priced at +190 and the over/under for total goals is 1.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the special promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Europa League match this season and over 2,400 soccer matches a year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Italian Serie A, Champions League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get started with a special 30-day free trial with the promo code "FIRSTPICK", so sign up here.

How to watch Roma vs. Sevilla

Sevilla vs. Roma date: Wednesday, May 31

Sevilla vs. Roma time: 3 p.m. ET

Sevilla vs. Roma live stream: Paramount+ (30-day free trial with promo code "FIRSTPICK")

UEFA Europa League picks for Roma vs. Sevilla

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 82-63-4 on all soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 25 units for his followers.

For Sevilla vs. Roma, Eimer is picking the score to be tied at halftime for a -120. With both teams having so much on the line on Wednesday, the expert is expecting both teams to play a defense-heavy style. But he is also predicting Wednesday's big game will be tight given how Roma's "park the bus" style has propelled them to many low-scoring victories this season.

Eimer notes that Leverkusen had 33 shots and an average as 65% possession over the two legs against Roma in the semifinals and didn't score once, which has him confident Under 1.5 goals will be scored on Wednesday.

"Expect a chippy, physical, close matchup with both clubs desperate not to concede first, knowing that could spell the end for their respective clubs with how tightly both sides play in Europa," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the 2023 Europa League final. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the UEFA Europa League, your live local CBS sporting events, the world's top soccer matchups and much more, with your first 30 days free with promo code "FIRSTPICK".