Sevilla look to win their seventh title when they take on Roma in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday. Sevilla are seeking their first Europa League crown since 2020, when they posted a 3-2 victory against Inter Milan. Roma are making their second appearance in the Europa League final and first since 1991, when they lost to Inter Milan 2-1 on aggregate.

Kickoff at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Sevilla are the +175 favorites (risk $100 to win $175) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Sevilla vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Roma are +185 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +190 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5. Roma are -110 to lift the trophy, while Sevilla are -114. Before locking in any Roma vs. Sevilla picks or Europa League final predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+5.13 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64) and the Europa League (+1.13).

Now, Green has broken down Roma vs. Sevilla from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Sevilla vs. Roma:

Sevilla vs. Roma money line: Sevilla +175, Roma +185, Draw +190

Sevilla vs. Roma over/under: 1.5 goals

Sevilla vs. Roma spread: Sevilla -0.5 (+165)

Sevilla vs. Roma to lift the trophy: Sevilla -114, Roma -110

SEV: Los Rojiblancos have scored a total of two goals in their last three matches across all competitions

ROMA: The Giallorossi have netted more than one goal just once in their last nine overall games

Sevilla vs. Roma picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Sevilla

Los Rojiblancos staged a late rally in the second leg of their semifinal tie against Juventus to win 3-2 on aggregate. After Sevilla fell behind 1-0 in the 65th minute of the match, wingers Suso and Erik Lamela converted in the 71st and 95th minutes, respectively, to help the team reach their seventh Europa League final. The 31-year-old Lamela is Sevilla's second-leading scorer in the competition with two goals.

Youssef En-Nesyri tops Los Rojiblancos as he is tied for fourth in the Europa League with four goals. The 25-year-old Moroccan striker netted Sevilla's lone goal in their 1-1 draw with Juventus in the first leg after scoring twice in the team's 3-0 triumph over Manchester United in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie. En-Nesyri leads Sevilla with eight goals in La Liga and produced two of the team's six goals during group play in the Champions League. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Roma

The Giallorossi were stellar defensively in their semifinal tie against Bayern Leverkusen, posting a clean sheet in each leg. Roma needed just one goal of their own to advance to the final, with midfielder Edoardo Bove supplying it in the 63rd minute of the first leg. The 21-year-old, who has netted just one goal in 21 Serie A matches this season, is one of 10 players that have converted for Roma in this competition.

Midfielders Lorenzo Pellegrini and Paulo Dybala, who has scored a team-high 11 times during Serie A play, lead the Giallorossi and are tied for fourth in the Europa League with four goals apiece. Pellegrini and striker Tammy Abraham are among five players who share second place in the competition with four assists. Striker Andrea Belotti has recorded three goals during Europa League play, while winger Stephan El Shaarawy has converted twice. See which team to pick here.

How to make Roma vs. Sevilla picks

Green has broken down the Europa League final from every angle. He has locked in three confident best bets, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his Europa League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Roma vs. Sevilla on Wednesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Sevilla vs. Roma have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is profitable on his Europa League picks since the World Cup.