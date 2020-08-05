Watch Now: Previewing Tomorrow Nights Europa League Action ( 7:00 )

One of the highly anticipated UEFA Europa League round of 16 clashes is set for Thursday in Germany as Sevilla and Roma square off in a one-off battle for a spot in the quarterfinals. After the first leg in March was called off during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, these two play just one match with so much on the line.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Thursday, Aug. 6

: Thursday, Aug. 6 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : MSV-Arena -- Duisburg, Germany

Storylines

Sevilla: Lucas Ocampos has been key for Sevilla this season in qualifying for the Champions League, and he'll have to be X-factor if this side wants to make a deep run. The former Monaco and Marseille man always seems to be in the right spot at the right time, and that killer instinct has helped him to a season in which he's recorded 16 goals. Expect him to get the ball in space to try and run in on goal, but also watch on crosses where he does a great job getting to the front post. Roma's defense must keep an eye on him.

Roma: The Italian club feels some desperation when it comes to winning the competition, as that's the only way they will get into the Champions League. They have a long way to go, especially defensively. While the back line can be slow to react and struggle on set pieces, it has all of the potential to excel. Against Sevilla's speed, the team needs to play with caution, keep players in front of them and close down in numbers.

Prediction

Expect Eden Dzeko to net a brace and carry Roma into the last eight. Pick: Roma 2, Sevilla 1.