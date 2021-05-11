Fourth-place Sevilla host 13th place Valencia on Wednesday at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Spain. Sevilla currently sit in the top four of the league table with 71 points and are six points behind league leading Atletico Madrid who are in first place with 77 points. Valencia are well out of contention with 39 points and will try to play spoiler with only three match days remaining in the season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, May 12

: Wednesday, May 12 Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET Location : Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium -- Seville, Spain

: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium -- Seville, Spain TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Sevilla -225; Draw +350; Valencia +600 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Sevilla: A hectic few weeks for Sevilla as they've won three of their last five matches, but enter this match day off a 2-2 draw against second-place Real Madrid. Manager Julen Lopetegui comes into this game with a full healthy squad to choose from, with no major injury concerns for the Los Palanganas. Lopetegui will want to reintroduce striker Youssef En-Nesyri to the starting lineup after having a limited appearance as a sub in the last match. The Moroccan striker has been an integral part of the offense for the club, scoring 17 goals in 35 league appearances.

Valencia: Los Che will be on the hunt for back-to-back wins for the first time this season, though the club hasn't won against Andalucian sides in their last six away fixtures to the region. The team has taken quite the fall from grace, once a top four team, are now sitting in 13th place after a ninth place finish last season. The team will look for another top performance from striker Maxi Gomez in order to spoil Sevilla's chances at a dramatic league finish.

Sevilla vs. Valencia prediction

Both teams come out competitive, but Sevilla edge out a narrow win against an organized Valencia. Pick: Sevilla 1, Valencia 0.