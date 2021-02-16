As Sevilla prepare for a huge matchup against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Round of 16, it feels like they're finally where they belong. After thriving in the cauldron of the Europa League, they're playing on the biggest stage and it's no less than the team deserves. After finishing runner-up in Group E, behind Chelsea, this team is not only ready to take on their German opponents, but ready to show the rest of the continent what this Andalusian club is all about.

It's not only that this this side has advanced to this point, but that they are actually favored to advance over Dortmund. They may be an underdog in this tournament, but as they pursue their overall goal to continue a legacy of quality football, built on their youth system finding and polishing diamonds in the rough, this is unquestionably a step forward. That's their meaning of success.

Monchi, the man with the Sevilla plan

So, who may you ask, is the mastermind behind this vision? Who has built this club while going often underappreciated and unnoticed from the general football fan?

Welcome to the world of Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo, lovingly known only as Monchi, the club's sporting director, and one of the most influential brains in the modern game.

His team currently sits in fourth place in La Liga, one game away from the Copa del Rey final. Managed by Julen Lopetegui, this side is a well-oiled machine, loaded with talent, but talent that has often overlooked or underestimated by other scouting directors. At Sevilla, that's where they find a home. From 22-year-old center back Jules Kounde (purchased from Bordeaux) to Canadian-born Moroccan international Yassine Bounou, Sevilla finds good players and turns them into World class competitors. That's the first prong of their two part plan. The other component is getting the most out of experience. When you look at Fernando (33), Sergio Escudero (31) or the club's most recent acquisition, Papu Gomez (32), the club creates an identity that marries potential with accomplishment.

Not only that, but their developmental system is a land of promise, where they have given us some of the finest players the game has ever seen. From Sergio Ramos to Dani Alves, Jose Antonio Reyes to Jesus Navas who has now returned to the club that developed him.

This is a club where, without the lavish budgets of Real Madrid or Barcelona, diamonds are created.

"I don't think I deserve any of those compliments!" says a humble Monchi, speaking to CBS Sports. "But it's always nice to hear them, that much I know."

A speedy rebuilding project

Monchi, a former player and goalkeeper for the club, was appointed as director in 2000 after Sevilla was relegated from La Liga amid turbulent financial times. He was only 31. The mission was simple: establish an academy that creates top caliber talent in addition to a global scouting system. Oh, and if they could return to the top flight with minimal financial aid as soon as possible, that would be grand.

The latter was achieved. Monchi hired Joaquin Caparros and thanks to young graduates such as Jose Antonio Reyes and Juventus loanee Marcelo Zalayeta, Sevilla immediately returned to La Liga. What's more, the following season, they finished eighth. In 2002, they defeated Barcelona 3-0 and a year later, Julio Baptista, the Brazilian star bought from Sao Paulo for less than four million dollars, became one of the most prolific players in the league and Europe. They ended sixth between 2003 and 2005 and generated a profit of approximately €200 million as his "buy low, sell high" approach continued to balance the books for the club. His scouting network is now a meticulous, carefully assigned machine.

In 2017, Monchi left Sevilla after helping the club win 11 trophies, and joined Roma. But it was a brief affair and he returned to the Andalusian club in 2019. A year later, he helped make it 12 trophies with last summer's Europa League victory.

How does Sevilla do it?

So what's his philosophy? What goes inside the mind of Monchi?

"That's the million-dollar question," he says laughing. "The first part I guess begins with work ethic, dedication and even obsession -- to attempt to have everything under control. Then, the next part would be something I loyally emulate from my former manager Carlos Slavador Bilardo (not only Sevilla's former manager but also the boss of Argentina's historic 1986 World Cup winning side) where the focus is to control every single detail, because it's in these small details where you find everything, and to me those are fundamental factors. Then, finally, here are some things often ignored: One, is to pay attention and learn from our society and two, explaining it to the group we work with daily. This is useful as afterwards, you can have a better grasp of the player when you demand something from them on the pitch. This is something I say a lot, to worry about the person behind the player. Sometimes we ignore the person and what's left is only the professional, but the person is also important."

Monchi uses last season's Europa League title as an example when the squad, just like the globe, was coming to terms with the peaks of the pandemic. Monchi knew that in order to overcome external factors, it was imperative that the entire club, players, coaches and staff, become closer and more united. "We felt more like a family in that moment, all with the same objectives" reflects Monchi, who ended the tournament with a record sixth trophy in the competition. "These are values, which are often deemed as intangible but for me, we need to own them, and this helps our scouting when searching for good players."

The search for a good player is the ultimate challenge, one Monchi continues to obsess over. When Ever Banega, the diminutive, inventive attacker, left the club for Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab, Monchi knew that at some point, he had to find a replacement. Sevilla work best when there's a sense of fluidity in the midfield, a maestro to lead the attack, that's what Banega brought to the side. Now, especially as the club made it to the knockout stage of the Champions League, someone else had to fill Banega's shoes. Enter Banega's Argentine compatriot, Papu Gomez, disillusioned and controversially feuding with his manager at Atalanta, looking for a new club. Monchi knew that Gomez could solve many of Sevilla's open questions. His list of requirements, he would hit every one.

"When I look for a player, the first thing is obviously his physical and technical condition," says Monchi. "But really, my goal is to extrapolate what I'm seeing from the player and at the same time extrapolate what I need from them. That's harder for a sporting director."

He uses, not Papu or even Ivan Rakitic (who returned to the club from Barcelona this season) but the Argentinian left back Marcos Acuña, who arrived from Sporting CP last year as an example. "I went to see him in Lisbon with some colleague, and I am pressured to make the right call, as I had to see the footballing and non-footballing values he brings to Sevilla. Equally important, back in Sevilla, there is another form of pressure that comes with my setup over there, so it's a complicated routine. So we don't analyze him in one match, but we judge him overall with these factors, after seeing him multiple times and seeing his qualities."

The other part worth remembering is the close connection between him and Lopetegui. That's the first conversation, before booking an airplane ticket to evaluate the player, that's the foundation of every assessment. "We share the same obsession for this work," says Monchi. "He studies the game, he is animated about it. Looks to know everything about the opponent and of course, he builds a strong relationship with the squad. Also, and this is key in respect to the club, he never lets you relax. He demands 100 out of 100 every time, and that's key because it means we are now all giving a little bit more of ourselves."

A global scouting network, now enamored with America

When it comes to expanding his global network, Monchi is too aware of the recent influx of American talent in Europe and the rise of development in North America. Is his scouting network, therefore, looking at the U.S? "Absolutely," confirms Monchi. "MLS is a major focal point for our scouts and it's not an accident. It's a league that's much more competitive, developing better players and we can't simply turn our heads to an area that keeps growing in importance."

As for the U.S. men's national team? "They are benefiting from the fruits of their labor," he says. "What you've seen in academies, even in the collegiate game, the clubs...I always say, if you do the right things well, you will see the fruits of that labor. These American players are not playing in teams from lower divisions. We're talking about Juventus (Weston McKennie), Barcelona (Sergiño Dest), Borussia Dortmund (Gio Reyna) so the evidence is right there. So for the U.S, the present is important but the future even more as they keep investing towards improving the individual level, so by the time they reach bigger heights, they have dominated their concepts [of development]."

For now, all eyes are on Wednesday and a date with Borussia Dortmund, a club he admires tremendously. But business aside, it's important for fans to remember that Monchi remains one of the most important people in the footballing world and if you say his name, you most likely will receive a warm reaction.

He is an admired person because his work ethic, vision and philosophy are all based on one fundamental factor; Everything he does is for the love for Sevilla.

"I came here in 1988 when I was 19. I played 12 years for this club. 32 years in total here. It's impossible not to think of this club as part of my life and that I don't love it in return," says Monchi, his voice warm with emotion. "Everything that I am, professionally and personally, it's thanks to Sevilla Futbol club. My love goes further than just work...and every day I wake up and attempt to show gratitude for everything it has given me."