Real Madrid, the most successful club in the history of the UEFA Champions League, may just be on the brink of elimination from the group stage after a poor 2-0 defeat at Shakhtar Donestk on Tuesday on Matchday 5. Los Blancos had the chances to take command of the game, but poor execution in the final third and some fine saves by Anatoliy Tubin helped the Ukrainian side to three huge points at home, completing the double over Real. This result means Shakhtar now own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Real, should it come to it.

Detinho scored the winner in the 57th minute while Manor Solomon put it away in the 82nd.

Real Madrid now find themselves in third place in Group B with one game to go against leader Borussia Monchengladbach, who play Inter Milan later in the day.

Real is going to need to earn more points than Shakhtar on Matchday 6 to advance.