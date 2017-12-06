Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
City is through already as group winner
Manchester City, already through to the Champions League knockout stage, finishes group play on Wednesday when it visits Shakhtar Donetsk.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus (multi-match)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and Facebook Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Shakhtar gets the win with City resting some of its players, eliminating Napoli in the process. Shakhtar 2, City 1.
