Shakhtar Donetsk face off against Basel in a Europa League quarterfinal on Wednesday. Shakhtar enter the quarterfinal after defeating Wolfsburg 3-0 in their round of 16 second leg match. Basel arrives after eliminating Eintracht Frankfurt, 1-0, with help from their 3-0 aggregate. The winners of this tie will face Inter Milan in the semifinals next Monday in Dusseldorf.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Wednesday, Aug. 11

: Wednesday, Aug. 11 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Arena AufSchalke - Gelsenkirchen

Odds: Basel +320; Draw +260; Shakhtar -120 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Basel: Basel had far less pressure on them in their last match against Frankfurt with such a large aggregate lead, and will want to enter this match and set the tempo early against a Shakhtar team that is riding high off momentum. The Swiss side will likely look to their midfield to dictate the flow of the game wit Fabian Frei, Taulant Xhaka and Samuele Campo possibly having larger roles. They will want to establish offensive chemistry early in the game, if only to ensure they keep their goal production up to par in the tournament as knockout rounds commence.

Shakhtar Donetsk: The Ukranian side has impressed with their Europa League run, and turned heads ding their last match where they turned up the goal scoring in the final five minutes during their round of 16 second leg against Wolfsburg. The team will be without Davit Khocholava due to suspension, but will likely rely on their Brazilian stars like Taison﻿ or Júnior Moraes to keep the energy going and push the team through into the semifinals.

Prediction

Shakhtar have the momentum, the players, and the attack, and will continue their Europa League dream. Pick: Shakhtar 3, Basel 1