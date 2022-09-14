The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Celtic @ Shakhtar Donetsk

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Celtic will be playing Shakhtar Donetsk at 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef. Celtic lost 3-0 to Real Madrid last week. On the other hand, Shakhtar Donetsk collected three points with a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in their previous leg. Right now, Celtic (zero points) is last in Group F, while Shakhtar Donetsk (three points) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Celtic wants a win to keep them out of last. A win for Shakhtar Donetsk would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Real Madrid should they also win).

