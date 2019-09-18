Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City: How to watch Champions League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Shakhtar Donetsk (home) vs. Manchester City (away)
What to Know
Shakhtar Donetsk is set to face off against Manchester City in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 18th at Metalist Stadium. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.
Shakhtar Donetsk made it to the group stage last season but failed to advance to the knockout phase. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the round of 32 but did not advance further. As for Man City, they made it all the way to the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Tottenham Hotspur on scores of 0-1 and 4-3.
This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams. Will Shakhtar Donetsk make it out of the group stage this time around, or are City getting to the next stage instead? Stay up-to-date on this match and all the Champions League activity with CBSSports.com.
How To Watch
- Who: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Metalist Stadium
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
