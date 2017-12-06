Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

City is through already as group winner

Manchester City, already through to the Champions League knockout stage, finishes group play on Wednesday when it visits Shakhtar Donetsk.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Soccer Plus (multi-match)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and Facebook Live
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Shakhtar gets the win with City resting some of its players, eliminating Napoli in the process. Shakhtar 2, City 1.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories