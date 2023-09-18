Who's Playing

Porto @ Shakhtar Donetsk

Current Records: Porto 0-0-0, Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Volksparkstadion

TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Porto will kick off their Champions League run against Shakhtar Donetsk at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 19th at Volksparkstadion.

Last year Porto got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Inter by a score of 0-0. Shakhtar Donetsk was relegated to the Europa League in last year's tournament. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the Group Stage but did not advance further.

The tournament's just begun, and both these teams will be looking start off with a win. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Porto is a solid favorite against Shakhtar Donetsk, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -127 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.