Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ Shakhtar Donetsk

What to Know

Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Oct. 11 at Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Shakhtar Donetsk is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid. With half the group stage already in the books, Shakhtar Donetsk (four points) is in second place in Group F, while Real Madrid (nine points) leads the group.

A win for Shakhtar Donetsk would guarantee them second place in the group. A win for Real Madrid would, of course, extend their lead.

How To Watch

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef

Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef TV/Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Shakhtar +675; Draw +400; Madrid -260

