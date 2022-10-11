The Champions League returns on Tuesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Real Madrid @ Shakhtar Donetsk
What to Know
Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Oct. 11 at Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Shakhtar Donetsk is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid. With half the group stage already in the books, Shakhtar Donetsk (four points) is in second place in Group F, while Real Madrid (nine points) leads the group.
A win for Shakhtar Donetsk would guarantee them second place in the group. A win for Real Madrid would, of course, extend their lead.
How To Watch
- Who: Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid
- When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef
- TV/Live stream: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Shakhtar +675; Draw +400; Madrid -260
As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.
Tuesday's broadcast schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- UEFA Champions League Today, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Maccabi Haifa vs. Juventus, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Benfica, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Dinamo Zagreb vs. Red Bull Salzburg, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- AC Milan vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Celtic vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- UEFA Champions League Today, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Napoli vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Porto, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Rangers vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Sporting CP vs. Olympique de Marseille, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+