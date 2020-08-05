Shakhtar Donetsk is looking to build on its lead Wednesday as Europa League play resumes with their round of 16 second leg against Wolfsburg. Shakhtar won the first leg back in March 2-1 as they stole home-field advantage from Wolfsburg. It's a slim margin for goals, and the winner of the match could face Basel or Frankfurt in the quarterfinal.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:Match information

Date : Wednesday, August 5

: Wednesday, August 5 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : NSK Olimpiyskiy -- Kyiv, Ukraine

: NSK Olimpiyskiy -- Kyiv, Ukraine

Odds: Shakhtar Donetsk +125; Draw +250; Wolfsburg +200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)



Storylines

Shakhtar Donetsk: The Ukrainian powerhouse is returning to Europa League action with a ton of momentum thanks to a five-match unbeaten run. They will be short a key player in Ismaily who is out with a knee injury, and will likely look for others to step up and have an impact, so watch for Brazilian midfielder Tete in this match. The team is coming off winning the Ukranian Premier League for the fourth consecutive season, and is looking to continue their undefeated streak since their return play against an injured Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg: The team finds itself on the bad end of a long injury list ahead of this match with several players unavailable, including two outsides backs in William and Paulo Otavio. Right winger Renato Steffen is also suspended. American fans have eyes on John Brooks as a player to watch, as the German side tries to continue its Europa League journey. The squad is facing a huge obstacle with so many key players unavailable, but is no strangers to Europa League knockout round scenarios, as it has advanced twice to the Europa League quarters.

Prediction

Shakhtar Donetsk is without a key player, but it will find a way to build through on goal. Pick: Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Wolfsburg 1