Champions League rolls on as Shakhtar Donetsk host Inter Milan in a Group B match up on Tuesday at Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv, Ukraine. It'll be a rematch of the Europa League semifinal where Inter defeated Shakhtar 5-0 in a blowout. The two teams will try keep Group B full of surprises after play last week. Shakhtar defeated Real Madrid in thrilling upset over Champions League powerhouse Real Madrid, scoring three goals and defeating them 3-2, while Inter Milan playing to a 2-2 draw against Monchengladbach.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27 | Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

Location: Metalist Stadium -- Kharkiv, Ukraine

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Shakhtar Donetsk +320; Draw +285; Inter Milan -124 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Shakhtar Donetsk: Shakhtar opened up their Champions League play with a big win over Spanish giants Real Madrid last week. The Ukrainian side found themselves up three goals before halftime, with goals from Tete, Manor Solomon and an own goal from Raphael Varane. The club will want to do better over 90 minutes as they nearly collapsed in the second half as Real Madrid spearheaded a comeback, with a near equalizer in the 80th minute that was ruled offside. Conceding possession against an Inter side won't work in their benefit, and will need to close out the game if they hold the lead.

Inter Milan: The Serie A side had Belgium international Romelu Lukaku save the day for them in their opening group match against Monchengladbach. He opened the scoring for the Italian side in the 49th minute before Arturo Vidal made a poor challenge that lead to a penalty kick which was converted to make things level. The team went down, 2-1 in the 84th minute and nearly walked away with no points before Lukaku nailed an equalizer in the 90th minute for the draw. The team will want to set the tempo early, pressure high to start the match and let Lukaku loose.

Prediction

Lukaku continues to score and sets up Inter's first win. Pick: Inter Milan 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

