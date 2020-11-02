It's open race for the top seed in Group B standings as the Champions League continues with Matchday 3 on Tuesday. Shakhtar Donetsk currently sit in first place after a win over Real Madrid and a draw against Inter Milan. The Ukranian side will look to stay on top when they host Bundesliga side Monchengladbach, who currently sit in second place. A win here would put Shakhtar clearly in the driver's seat to win the group.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 3

: Tuesday, Nov. 3 Time : 12:55 p.m. ET

: 12:55 p.m. ET Location : Metalist Stadium -- Kharkiv, Ukraine

: Metalist Stadium -- Kharkiv, Ukraine Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Shakhtar +220; Draw +265; Gladbach +116 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Shakhtar: The group leaders are riding high with four points after defeating Real Madrid in their home opener and earning a draw against Inter Milan. The team will need put together a more convincing performance on the pitch if they're to overtake the group against Monchengladbach. The team nearly let a three-goal lead slip away against Real Madrid in their first group match, and were unable to connect on goal against Inter, ultimately playing to a scoreless draw. A win would keep them sitting in first place, but the club will need a stronger performance from the top line against a Bundesliga side that has conceded late game goals.

Monchengladbach: The German side currently sits in second place in group B standings after two consecutive draws against Inter Milan and Real Madrid. The team has done well to go head to head in their previous two matches, but have dropped points in both. Each prior group match has seen Monchengladbach concede a late-game equalizing goal in stoppage time after carrying the lead for large parts of the game. The team has been scoring goals, and if they can put together a better defensive performance to close out games they can overtake first place in the Group B standings.

Prediction

Monchengladbach finally put it all together offensively and defensive and shake up the standings once again. Pick: Monchengladbach 2, Shakhtar 1