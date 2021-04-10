Two sides with little to play for this season barring the most miraculous set of results face off at Bramall Lane on Sunday as Arsenal travel to Sheffield United. Even though it is highly unlikely that Mikel Arteta's side will make even a minor success of their league season they can ill afford to drop further points away to the Blades after a disappointing run of results since winning the north London derby.

United meanwhile are destined for the Championship, 15 points from safety with just eight games left to play, but recent history would suggest that they will not give the Gunners an easy ride in Yorkshire with their two meetings since the start of last season seeing them win in the Premier League and come close to victory in the FA Cup. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Apr. 11 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 11 | 4 p.m. ET Location: Bramall Lane -- Sheffield, United Kingdom

Bramall Lane -- Sheffield, United Kingdom TV/Live stream: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Odds: Sheffield United +550; Draw +280; Arsenal -175 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Sheffield United: With only mathematics standing between the club and relegation it would be natural for some tapering off of effort from a United squad who achieved remarkable things to get to and stay in the Premier League, achievements that look to have left them a spent force now. However Paul Heckingbottom has warned his players that the man who will formally replace Chris Wilder, whoever he may end up being, will study these final games of the season closely.

"Whoever the manager is next season, they are going to be watching this game and the ones we've got left," the caretaker manager said. "What happens during those, they are going to be using that to help them make decisions. So that's why, no matter what the situation is, it is always vital that you perform."

Arsenal: The Gunners travel north facing a growing injury crisis with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a substitute in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague, sidelined with flu and Emile Smith Rowe unavailable due to a minor ankle problem. Add to that list Martin Odegaard, David Luiz and Kieran Tierney and some of Arsenal's most creative players will be unavailable to Arteta.

Equally it could provide opportunities for fringe players such as Nicolas Pepe, who excelled off the bench against Slavia, and Eddie Nketiah. The latter's long-term role at Arsenal is now up for debate as the club close in on a new contract for fellow academy striker Folarin Balogun, who had been reluctant to commit to an extension without a commitment to regular first team football.

Prediction

Arsenal's results have faltered of late but since Christmas their underlying form has been that of a team who should rank between the fourth and sixth best team in the Premier League. Show that quality and Sheffield United should be brushed aside. Pick: Sheffield United 0 Arsenal 2